Every NFL Team's Biggest Hole to Fill Before the 2021 Season

0 of 32

Gene J. Puskar/Associated Press

Not every NFL roster resembles Swiss cheese, but holes of various sizes exist on each depth chart in the league.

And the reality is some will become more glaring as training camps progress this summer.

Here, we'll look at the largest hole on every roster on the brink of camp season and make a suggestion or two for how each team might want to address said weak spot. In some cases, the answer could come from within but isn't obvious yet; in others, free agents might do the trick.