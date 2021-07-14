Richard Sherman Arrested on Burglary Domestic Violence Charge, Denied Bail

AP Photo/Jennifer Stewart

Free-agent cornerback Richard Sherman was arrested Wednesday morning and charged with burglary domestic violence at the Seattle Correctional Facility, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

The 33-year-old was denied bail.

Joe Fann of NBC Sports noted the crime is being investigated as a felony.

A police department spokesman said, per ESPN, that "a 911 call from the residence was received at 2 a.m. PT. The person calling said that an adult male family member who did not live at the residence was attempting to force his way into the home."

When police arrived, per the spokesman, the suspect fought with police before being apprehended.

The NFL Players Association released a statement Wednesday:

Sherman has spent the past three years with the San Francisco 49ers after playing his first seven years with the Seattle Seahawks. He is unsigned heading into the 2021 season.

The 2011 fifth-round pick has been one of the best in the NFL at his position since entering the league, earning five Pro Bowl selections while being named a first-team All-Pro three times. He helped the Seahawks win a Super Bowl during the 2013 season and was selected to the All-Decade Team for the 2010s.

A calf strain limited Sherman to five games in 2020, but he was looking to return to the field next season.