5 Potential Opponents for CM Punk to Face in AEW

1 of 5

Credit: All Elite Wrestling

Say the name "CM Punk" to any long-time fan and the talk will inevitably turn to his promo skills. One of the most gifted talkers in the long and illustrious history of the business, he appeals to audiences because of the conviction with which he speaks.

Whether he is touting his straight edge lifestyle while talking about the convictions of Luke Gallows and Serena Deeb, or lashing out at a toxic workplace and its reliance on sycophantic suck-ups, Punk has always captivated audiences with his ability to talk.

Enter MJF, who is the most gifted promo in AEW and one of the brightest young stars in all of pro wrestling. His gift of the gab is remarkable given his age. At only 25 years old, the Burberry scarf-wearing elitist can hang, verbally, with seasoned veterans like Chris Jericho, Cody Rhodes and Jon Moxley, and has been equally impressive in the ring.

From a pure wrestling standpoint, there are much more intriguing options for Punk to face, but the promise of extraordinary promo work from both men on the road to a match between them would be worth it.

Imagine MJF launching a loud, rambling promo only for Punk to nonchalantly shut him down or dish it right back. The promos would sell any pay-per-view, and MJF would benefit from sharing the ring (and mic) with someone widely considered to be one of the most well-rounded performers of his generation.