NHL Draft 2021: TV, Live Stream Schedule and 1st-Round Mock Draft Predictions

Sergei Grits/Associated Press

The Buffalo Sabres are trying to build a team that can end the franchise's playoff drought. They haven't been to the postseason since 2011, and they've had some high draft picks since then.

That's the case again this year. Buffalo owns the No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 NHL draft, marking the second time in four years that it's had the top selection, and it will be on the clock when the event gets underway Friday night. The draft is being held in a virtual format for the second consecutive year amid the coronavirus pandemic.

On Friday, Round 1 will begin at 8 p.m. ET and can be watched on ESPN2 or the ESPN app. Then on Saturday, Rounds 2-7 will air on the NHL Network, starting at 11 a.m. ET.

Here's a mock for how the first round of this year's draft could potentially unfold.