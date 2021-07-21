MLB Trade Deadline 2021: End Date and Fresh Rumors

1 of 3

Derik Hamilton/Associated Press

The San Francisco Giants might be sitting atop the National League West, but that doesn't mean they should snooze through trade season.

Not with the Los Angeles Dodgers breathing down their necks, and the San Diego Padres not far behind.

The Giants apparently know this, though, and have a dynamic outfielder on their radar. They are "one of the key teams to watch" in the Starling Marte sweepstakes, per Craig Mish and Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald.

Marte could bring decent pop and elite speed to San Francisco. The 32-year-old free-agent-to-be has three seasons with at least 19 home runs and five with 30-plus steals.