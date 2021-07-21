MLB Trade Deadline 2021: End Date and Fresh Rumors

MLB Trade Deadline 2021: End Date and Fresh RumorsJuly 21, 2021
MLB teams are finalizing their trade plans with the July 30 deadline looming.
Most clubs know by now whether they're buying or selling. They should also have an idea of what they plan to pursue in either case.
Some of those plans are leaking out thanks to plugged-in reporters, so let's break down the latest trade rumblings.
Giants Emerge in Starling Marte Sweepstakes
The San Francisco Giants might be sitting atop the National League West, but that doesn't mean they should snooze through trade season.
Not with the Los Angeles Dodgers breathing down their necks, and the San Diego Padres not far behind.
The Giants apparently know this, though, and have a dynamic outfielder on their radar. They are "one of the key teams to watch" in the Starling Marte sweepstakes, per Craig Mish and Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald.
Marte could bring decent pop and elite speed to San Francisco. The 32-year-old free-agent-to-be has three seasons with at least 19 home runs and five with 30-plus steals.
Padres Seeking Offensive Boost
The San Diego Padres aren't exactly hurting for offense, but they haven't been the juggernauts they appeared on paper, either.
They'd like to change that at the deadline—even if there's a steep price tag attached.
"San Diego is open to adding a significant bat...even if it takes the Padres past the luxury-tax threshold," ESPN's Jeff Passan reported.
Passan mentioned Texas Rangers slugger Joey Gallo as one possibility. He has clubbed 24 homers already this season, while nearly setting a personal-best with a .388 on-base percentage.
Putting the 27-year-old in the same lineup as Fernando Tatis Jr. and Manny Machado could make the Padres a powerhouse yet.
Kris Bryant on the Way out of Chicago
The writing has long been on the wall that Kris Bryant's days with the Chicago Cubs could be numbered.
Now, we have that in print.
"Bryant is as good as gone," Passan wrote.
While the Cubs are only a game under .500, they could be one of the biggest sellers in this market. They have already traded away Joc Pederson (to the Atlanta Braves) and could keep plenty busy with Bryant, Anthony Rizzo and Javier Baez all entering or eligible for free agency at season's end.
Bryant is hitting .264 with 16 home runs, 48 RBI and 53 runs scored. If the 29-year-old is moved, Passan listed the New York Mets, Philadelphia Phillies and Atlanta Braves as potential suitors.