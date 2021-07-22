Knicks' Top Targets at Pick No. 19 in 2021 NBA Draft

0 of 3

Michael Dwyer/Associated Press

One way or another, the New York Knicks will have a busy night at the 2021 NBA draft.

Barring a pre-draft trade, they'll enter the talent grab with four picks at their disposal (Nos. 19, 21, 32 and 58). While it's hard to imagine them keeping and using all of the selections, they should add at least a couple of prospects to their young nucleus.

If they stand pat at No. 19, the following three players should be on the radar.