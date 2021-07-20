Seattle Kraken 2021 NHL Expansion Draft: Eligible Players and Roster Predictions

0 of 3

Elaine Thompson/Associated Press

It's time for the Seattle Kraken to assemble their roster for their inaugural NHL season.

The expansion draft for the league's 32nd franchise takes place Wednesday, when the Kraken will get to take one player from 30 other teams (The Vegas Golden Knights, the most recent expansion team, are exempt.)

However, there are rules in place for the expansion draft, and they can't just take any player they want.

Every NHL team set a list of protected players who won't be eligible to be selected. They could protect a group of seven forwards, three defenseman and one goaltender, or they could choose to protect any eight players (with at least two forwards and one defensemen) and one goaltender. First- and second-year players are not eligible to be drafted, either.

Among Seattle's 30 selections, 20 must be names who are under contract for the 2021-22 season. The other 10 can be players who are set to become free agents July 28.

A full list of protected and unprotected players can be found at NHL.com.

Before the Kraken's initial roster is announced Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET, here are some predictions for several key decisions they'll make when choosing players.