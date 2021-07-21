What If? Who Each NFL Team Would Put into an Expansion Draft

8 of 8

ARIZONA CARDINALS

Edge Devon Kennard, ILB Jordan Hicks, DE Jordan Phillips, CB Jace Whittaker, C Lamont Gaillard

For the Arizona Cardinals, an expansion draft would represent an opportunity to trim some fat from the roster.

With rookie Zaven Collins and second-year pro Isaiah Simmons set to start at inside linebacker, Jordan Hicks' days in the desert appear numbered. The 29-year-old, who has paced the team in tackles each of the past two years, has been given permission to seek a trade. If that doesn't pan out, Hicks could be released.

Edge-rusher Devon Kennard and defensive end Jordan Phillips are in similar situations. With J.J. Watt now in the desert and Markus Golden and Chandler Jones both available off the edge, the Redbirds could shave upward of $17 million off their payroll by making Kennard and Phillips available to an expansion team, and the defense wouldn't suffer any sort of substantial setback.

LOS ANGELES RAMS

WR Trishton Jackson, DT Marquise Copeland, ILB Kenny Young, CB Kareem Orr, S JuJu Hughes

No NFL team is in win-now mode more than the Los Angeles Rams. As such, they have a number of big contracts on their roster, some of which are dubious.

But the Rams wouldn't part with anyone of note in an expansion draft. Not after giving up their first-round picks in 2022 and 2023 in the trade for quarterback Matthew Stafford.

There is at least a little meat on the bone here. Inside linebacker Kenny Young has made 12 starts over his three seasons in the league, including six last year. But he is also a replacement-level talent, which about the best that can be said about this wholly uninteresting bunch of players.

Were one to be selected, it would be an upset.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS

Edge Dee Ford, RB Jeff Wilson Jr., S Tarvarius Moore, WR Kevin White, OT Colton McKivitz

The 49ers might be tempted to include quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo here after drafting Trey Lance third overall in April. But while Garoppolo's average annual salary remains robust, the Niners can get out from under the deal at any point with a minimal dead cap hit.

Edge-rusher Dee Ford is another matter. Ford's five-year, $85.5 million pact looks worse by the day. After piling up 13 sacks with the Chiefs in 2018 (and getting that payday), Ford's sack production fell by half the following year. In 2020, he played in only one game before neck and back injuries sidelined him for the rest of the season.

Ford is a 30-year-old coming off a lost 2020 season, and he has been reduced to a reserve role behind Nick Bosa and Arik Armstead. Watching him get picked in an expansion draft wouldn't elicit many tears from San Fran general manager John Lynch.

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS

RB Rashaad Penny, Edge L.J. Collier, CB Tre Brown, TE Colby Parkinson, OG Kyle Fuller

This last group of expansion draft-eligible players isn't likely to send many ripples of excitement through the front office of the league's 33rd team. But the Seahawks don't have many bloated contracts, or at least none they're in a hurry to ditch.

Running back Rashaad Penny has at least shown some flashes of explosiveness, averaging 5.1 yards per carry for his career. But the fourth-year veteran has also missed 21 games over his first three seasons and has yet to carry the ball 100 times in a season.

Edge-rusher L.J. Collier might have some minimal appeal given his first-round pedigree. But he's been a major disappointment in his first two seasons, having racked up only 25 total tackles and three sacks.