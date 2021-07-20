Identifying the 5 Best Trade Landing Spots for Cubs Closer Craig Kimbrel

0 of 6

Charles Rex Arbogast/Associated Press

As the July 30 trade deadline approaches, there might not be a shinier trade chip in all of Major League Baseball than Chicago Cubs closer Craig Kimbrel.

Though he only checks in at No. 10 on B/R's big board of 2021 trade candidates, ESPN's Buster Olney tweeted that Kimbrel will be the "most coveted player" on the market for rival front offices ahead of the deadline.

Plenty of teams need bullpen help, after all, and Kimbrel is arguably having a better season than any other reliever. The eight-time All-Star has appeared in 35 games and racked up a 0.53 ERA with 58 strikeouts and only 11 hits and 11 walks allowed over 33.2 innings.

So without further hesitation, let's get into the 33-year-old's potential trade value and then look at five teams where he would fit best.