MLB Trade Rumors: Latest Buzz Surrounding Joey Gallo, Jose Ramirez and More

July 20, 2021
As MLB teams put the finishing touches on their midseason assessments, they'll soon decide which bucket they fall into: buyers or sellers.
That decision will then dictate their behavior between now and the June 30 trade deadline.
With three teams sitting more than 20 games back of their respective division leaders, and another handful-plus facing or approaching a double-digit deficit, several likely sellers have already emerged.
That has baseball folks talking about potential trades, so let's break down the latest buzz.
Padres 'Might Unload' for Joey Gallo
Like a modern-day hitter selling out for power, San Diego Padres general manager A.J. Preller always swings for the fences. Considering the aggressive approach has netted his club Yu Darvish, Manny Machado and Fernando Tatis Jr., among others, it's hard to imagine the Padres want him to dial it back.
Could that mean another impact addition is headed to San Diego? If the Texas Rangers can't work out a contract extension with All-Star right fielder Joey Gallo, it might.
"I think Gallo is the one guy A.J. might unload for," an official told The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal.
The 27-year-old will be a free agent in 2022, so Texas needs to address his future sooner than later. If it decides he's worth more in a trade—given his .394 on-base percentage, 24 home runs and Gold Glove-caliber defense, the return would be massive—than he is in a Rangers' uniform, the Padres will be ready to pounce.
Cleveland Must Be 'Overwhelmed' to Trade Jose Ramirez
With an above-.500 record and less than a five-game deficit in the AL Wild Card race, Cleveland isn't the automatic seller it seemed destined to become when it traded away Francisco Lindor and Carlos Carrasco in January.
Even if the club is open to some wheeling and dealing, suitors will need to offer a small fortune to pry Jose Ramirez loose. Rosenthal reported Cleveland has no intention of trading him unless it is "overwhelmed" by an offer.
It's a sensible stance even if the organization doesn't see itself as a contender. The 28-year-old has a pair of club options totaling $24 million for the next two seasons, which is relative pennies for the production.
Ramirez just booked his third All-Star Game with his typical overstuffed stat sheet. Entering Monday, he had tallied 19 homers, eight steals and 113 combined runs and RBI in 85 games.
Phillies, Yankees, Astros Among Starling Marte's Suitors
Let the Starling Marte sweepstakes begin.
The star outfielder and impending free agent has halted extension talks with the Marlins, per Craig Mish of the Miami Herald. Trade vultures are already circling South Florida, with the Philadelphia Phillies, Houston Astros and New York Yankees "among teams to check in" on Marte, per MLB Network's Jon Heyman.
Wherever the 32-year-old lands, he can immediately upgrade the lineup with solid power and elite speed while also making an impact defensively.
A former All-Star (2016) and Gold Glover (2015 and 2016), Marte is a lifetime .287 hitter with career per-162-games averages of 18 homers and 41 stolen bases. He's on a similar pace now with a .285 average, plus seven round-trippers and 19 swiped bags in 56 games.