MLB Trade Rumors: Latest Buzz Surrounding Joey Gallo, Jose Ramirez and More

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

As MLB teams put the finishing touches on their midseason assessments, they'll soon decide which bucket they fall into: buyers or sellers.

That decision will then dictate their behavior between now and the June 30 trade deadline.

With three teams sitting more than 20 games back of their respective division leaders, and another handful-plus facing or approaching a double-digit deficit, several likely sellers have already emerged.

That has baseball folks talking about potential trades, so let's break down the latest buzz.