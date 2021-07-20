Potential 2021 MLB Trade Deadline Busts to Avoid

1 of 8

Stephen Brashear/Associated Press

In his ninth season in the majors, Kyle Gibson has finally emerged as an ace and made it to an All-Star Game.

Despite an atrocious dud on Opening Day (0.1 IP, 5 ER), Gibson entered the break with a 2.29 ERA and a 1.07 WHIP. That's because he went at least five innings and allowed three or fewer earned runs in each of his next 15 starts.

However, his "luck" rates stand out like a sore thumb compared to how he pitched prior to turning 33.

Gibson's BABIP (.254) is more than 50 points below what his career BABIP was at the start of the season. He's been keeping balls in play far more often than he used to, allowing only 0.71 home runs per nine innings pitched. That number was north of 1.0 in each of the previous five seasons, including a 1.60 rate last year.

Gibson had career marks of 4.57 ERA and 1.42 WHIP from 2013-20, but his xFIP hasn't much changed. After seven consecutive seasons in the 3.80-4.50 range, he's currently at 3.89 xFIP. That more or less suggests he should have a second half that looks more like the past few seasons as opposed to the past few months.

Gibson isn't an average deadline target in terms of contract status, either. His salary will go down in 2022, but he's still signed for $7.7 million next season before becoming a free agent the following winter. That's an absolute steal if he pitches like this for another season-and-a-half, but it would be a tough pill to swallow if he regresses to his normal state.

(Note: This was written prior to Monday night's poor start against Detroit. The regression may have already begun in earnest.)