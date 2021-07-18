Winners and Losers from NHL Expansion Draft Protection Lists

0 of 6

Jim Bennett/Getty Images

The Seattle Kraken will be selecting players for what could be their inaugural roster during the NHL expansion draft Wednesday. The 30 teams taking part in the expansion draft (the Vegas Golden Knights are exempt) submitted their player protection lists to league headquarters Saturday.

A roster freeze was also implemented at 3 p.m. ET on Saturday. It will be lifted at 1 p.m. ET on Thursday. The Kraken have the opportunity to negotiate exclusively with free agents left unprotected in the upcoming expansion. Anyone they sign before Wednesday's draft will be considered a draft selection from that player's team.

The roster freeze implementation led to a late flurry of trade activity Saturday as teams attempted to jettison players they expected to lose in the expansion draft. Meanwhile, a handful of notable players, including Montreal Canadiens goaltender Carey Price, waived their no-movement clauses to allow their clubs to expose them in the draft.

Fans and pundits got their first look at those lists Sunday when the league released them to the public. We still have to wait until Wednesday to find out which players the Kraken select, but they will find plenty of quality talent available to them.

As we await the arrival of the expansion draft, it's a good opportunity to review what's taken place in the days leading up to the release of the player protection lists. Here's our take on the winners and losers.