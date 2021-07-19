6 Fights We Need to See After UFC on ESPN 26

2 of 6

Jeff Bottari/Getty Images

Former UFC bantamweight champion Miesha Tate returned from a five-year layoff in the co-main event of UFC on ESPN 26, picking up a third-round stoppage win over the retiring Marion Reneau. All things, considered, it was a miraculous performance from the mother of two and former ONE Championship executive. Her timing was great, her cardio was as good as ever. It was as if she fought as recently as June.

With her win over Reneau, Tate is likely to burst back into the bantamweight top 10, where a number of exciting fights await. Perhaps the most alluring of the bunch is a rematch with a fellow former champ in Holly Holm.

Tate and Holm first met at UFC 196 in 2016. On that night, Tate pulled off an epic comeback, putting Holm to sleep with a fifth-round rear-naked choke to win the title.

The circumstances of their first meeting alone make a 2021 rematch plenty interesting, but both women seem to want the fight too.

"You can dominate a fight and it can still slip through your fingers in the last remaining minutes," Holm wrote on Instagram ahead of UFC on ESPN 26. "I'd love to get the chance to redeem that loss. You want to see it too? Holm vs Tate 2?"

Tate responded in the UFC on ESPN 26 post-fight press conference:

"I think a fight with Holly a second time would be great. There's a lot of women in the division. Name them all. I don't know where I'll come in the rankings right now, but I'm never one to say I deserve this or I deserve that. I understand I've got to continue to climb, but whoever's name on that list to get to the top, that's fine with me.

"I'm sure Holly and I, I have no doubt about it, before I retire her and I will fight again."