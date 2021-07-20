Ranking the Best Dark-Horse Super Bowl, MVP Bets Heading into 2021

0 of 6

David Dermer/Associated Press

The NFL season doesn't always end with expected outcomes, and there is always the potential for surprising results.

Once in a while, a rising star or an unheralded player puts together an extraordinary run through the regular season and wins the league MVP award.

In each of the last seven years, a different NFC team has reached the Super Bowl.

While most of us expect quarterbacks Patrick Mahomes and Tom Brady to remain in contention for individual accolades on Super Bowl-contending squads, we should leave room for new blood and other viable teams within the playoff bubble.

Based on recent trends in production, offseason moves and projections, we’ll rank the top three dark-horse MVP and Super Bowl picks. For these selections, we used DraftKings’ betting lines to highlight players and teams with odds at +2000 or higher.