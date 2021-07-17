NHL Trade Rumors: Top Reports Following 2021 Stanley Cup Playoffs

0 of 3

Jeff Roberson/Associated Press

The NHL offseason is heating up, and speculation is running rampant. With trades taking place and rumors circulating about free agency, it hasn't taken long after the end of the Stanley Cup playoffs for teams to turn the page and start looking toward the future.

Trades will be put on hold soon, though. With the Seattle Kraken expansion draft set for Wednesday, there is a roster freeze going into effect Saturday at 3 p.m. ET. And it won't be lifted until Thursday at 1 p.m. ET, after the Kraken have taken one player from 30 other organizations (the Vegas Golden Knights are exempt).

There's still time for trades to be completed, though. And things are guaranteed to pick up after the league-altering expansion draft.

Here's some of the latest trade buzz from around the NHL at this early stage of the offseason.