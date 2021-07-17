UFC on ESPN 26: Makhachev vs. Moises Odds, Schedule, Predictions

0 of 4

Jeff Bottari/Getty Images

The continued ascendance of Islam Makhachev and the return of Miesha Tate headline the latest UFC on ESPN offering from the Apex Facility in Las Vegas.

Makhachev will get the first headlining event in his career, but if his time in the Octagon is any indication, it won't be his last. He comes in as a massive betting favorite to dispatch Thiago Moises and extend his winning streak to eight in the UFC.

Tate's return will come in the co-main event. The former bantamweight champion hasn't fought since 2016 but will see Marion Reneau in an attempt to kickstart a comeback.

It's an interesting matchup and storyline for a division that is having a hard time coming up with contenders for champion Amanda Nunes.

Here's what the card looks like, along with odds and a closer look at the biggest fights.