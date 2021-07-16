LeBron James Stars in New Mobile Video Game 'Looney Tunes: World of Mayhem'

Jordan Strauss/Associated Press

Scopely announced Friday that Los Angeles Lakers and Space Jam: A New Legacy star LeBron James is being added to the popular mobile game Looney Tunes: World of Mayhem.

LeBron will captain the Tune Squad Shooters and Tune Squad Dunkers, and players will have the opportunity to utilize James after completing the new "Welcome to the Space Jam" campaign.

Once the "Welcome to the Space Jam" campaign is completed, players will receive a week-long "Hold the Throne" calendar, which will allow them to acquire daily log-in bonuses and rank up LeBron's character.

Looney Tunes: World of Mayhem players will have their choice of the Tune Squad Shooters or the Tune Squad Dunkers, with Shooter Wile E. Coyote and Dunker Bugs Bunny as special edition playable characters. When players complete one side of the branching play path, they will unlock the other, as well as a special edition Dunker Lola Bunny.



Additionally, Shooter Taz will be available through World of Mayhem's Battle Pass feature.

The integration of LeBron and other Space Jam characters into Looney Tunes: World of Mayhem comes in conjunction with the release of the Space Jam: A New Legacy movie.

Space Jam: A New Legacy starring James and many beloved Looney Tunes characters will hit theaters and HBO Max on Friday.

In Space Jam: A New Legacy, LeBron—a 17-time All-Star, four-time NBA MVP, four-time NBA champion and four-time NBA Finals MVP—teams up with the Looney Tunes to form the Tune Squad, much like Michael Jordan did in the original Space Jam in 1996.

The added characters and teams in Looney Tunes: World of Mayhem will be available Friday as well. Looney Tunes: World of Mayhem is free to download on both iOS and Android.