Bears Players Who Need Impressive Camp to Avoid Being Cut

Nam Y. Huh/Associated Press

For some, NFL training camp is about working to get in shape and ready for the season. For others, it's about survival.

While there are always some cap casualties during free agency, the harsh reality is that no one is done paring their roster down yet. That includes the Chicago Bears who definitely have some areas on their roster that will require pruning once a hierarchy is established.

Players such as Allen Robinson II, David Montgomery and Khalil Mack are obviously going to be prepping for the long season, but there are plenty who are auditioning for their jobs.

From aging veterans who could save the team some cap to unproven prospects who need to prove themselves fast, here's a look at three players who should be feeling the pressure.