The Latest Buzz Around Every NFL Team as Camp Season Nears

18 of 32

Kyusung Gong/Associated Press

The top buzz: Brandon Staley won't make it easy on Justin Herbert.

The details: "I don't want to make it easy for Justin; I want to make it right for him," the team's new head coach said of the reigning Offensive Rookie of the Year, per The Athletic's Jourdan Rodrigue. "And so on the front end, I'll say, 'Hey, man, we're going to challenge you. We're going to push you.' Because ultimately, I know that for us to be as good as we can be, [he] has to be the one running the show for us. And [him] just knowing that, as his head coach, I have his back and we're going to work through it during the week together and hopefully I can give him that full perspective where he can become a complete player."

Our take: Herbert is used to change, and this one could help him avoid resting on his laurels after a fantastic rookie season. It's hard not to be excited about what Staley and new offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi will get out of the 23-year-old in 2021.



Other buzz: Sports Illustrated's Fernando Ramirez is under the impression running back Justin Jackson is "on the bubble" entering camp. Austin Ekeler is the top gun in that backfield, but L.A. also has Joshua Kelley and rookie sixth-rounder Larry Rountree III.