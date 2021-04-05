Deshaun Watson Facing 22nd Civil Lawsuit After Latest Court Filing

Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

A 22nd civil lawsuit was filed against Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson on Monday, according to Harris County District Clerk records.

The plaintiff, a licensed aesthetician, said Watson grabbed her buttocks during a massage while his "penis was erect ... and completely exposed." She also said Watson touched her hand with his penis.

Houston attorney Tony Buzbee has filed 22 lawsuits since March 16 on behalf of women who accuse Watson of sexual assault or misconduct. All of the plaintiffs said they were providing massage services to Watson at the time of the alleged assaults or misconduct.

The Houston Police Department said Friday it was conducting an investigation against Watson after a complainant filed a criminal report. The nature of the complaint was not announced.

An additional massage therapist who has not yet filed a lawsuit provided a detailed account of Watson's inappropriate sexual behavior during a session with her in 2019 to Jenny Vrentas of Sports Illustrated.

Watson has denied these claims with attorney Rusty Hardin saying he believes "any allegation that Deshaun forced a woman to commit a sexual act is completely false."

The 25-year-old player is heading into his fifth season with the Texans after signing a four-year, $156 million extension last offseason.