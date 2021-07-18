Every NBA Team's Player Most Likely to Be Traded This Summer

0 of 30

John Bazemore/Associated Press

From the blindingly obvious trade candidacy of the Philadelphia 76ers' Ben Simmons to the by-default status enjoyed by the Golden State Warriors' Andrew Wiggins, every NBA team has a player it's more likely to trade than anyone else on its roster.

In some cases, finding that player will require mental gymnastics. We'll stretch, make some logical leaps, lean on the process of elimination and even throw our hands up in confusion a couple of times. But don't worry, every team is getting an entry here.

It's not necessarily true that all of these players should be on the move—except Simmons; we all know it's best for everyone if he changes teams. Instead, we've compiled one player from every organization who could be first on the block if his team wants to swing a deal to clean up its books or alter its roster.

If someone has gotta go from every team, these are the guys.