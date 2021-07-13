MLB Trade Rumors: Latest Reports Before 2021 All-Star Game

1 of 3

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

With a 53-40 record, the San Diego Padres fall into the "buyer" category at the break. While in third place in the NL West, San Diego has an excellent chance of pushing into the postseason. Th 35-55 Texas Rangers do not.

This dynamic could lead the Padres to try poaching Joey Gallo before the deadline.

"According to sources, the Padres remain particularly interested in Gallo, but the asking price might still be prohibitive," The Athletic's Dennis Lin wrote. "Gallo is making $6.2 million in his penultimate year before free agency, can play all three outfield positions and has drawn attention from other contenders."

Coveting and landing a player are two different things, and the Padres are going to face competition in the trade market. A versatile defender with plenty of offensive talent—he has 24 home runs this season—Gallo will be a popular trade target.

With plenty of teams interested, the Rangers will not be inclined to dump Gallo for anything less than a stellar return. The Padres, meanwhile, aren't desperate and may not be interested in overpaying.