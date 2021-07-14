Potential Destinations and Contracts for the NHL's Top 6 UFAs

0 of 6

Karl B DeBlaker/Associated Press

We've dispensed with on-ice formalities.

The handshakes were exchanged and the Stanley Cup was paraded.

So, welcome to the point on the hockey calendar when the executive types take over.

A pair of drafts—expansion and entry—take place within the next 10 days and will be followed soon after by the onset of the annual free-agency signing period on July 28, which means activity in 32 corner offices around the NHL will be at a fever pitch for the next several weeks.

Who will stay? Who might go?

And now that we've entered (at least temporarily) the flat-cap era, how much will they make?

The number-crunchers on the B/R hockey team compiled a list of the top half-dozen players who are both due to be unrestricted free agents and likeliest to move—sorry folks, Alex Ovechkin isn't going anywhere—and then took it a step further to suggest where each will wind up and how much cash they might command.

