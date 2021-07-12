MLB Draft 2021: Best Baseball Prospects Available After Day 2 Results

0 of 5

Rebecca S. Gratz/Associated Press

Identifying the top remaining prospects in the MLB draft after the first two days can be a bit of a daunting task, as a number of high school prospects bypass going pro to keep their college commitments, whether in baseball or another sport.

We know Will Taylor, for instance—a potential first-round pick—is sticking with Clemson to play both football and baseball. Or Peyton Stovall, another first-round talent, who is keeping his commitment to Arkansas.

Other prep talents likely will require a huge over-slot payday to be convinced to forgo their college commitments at this point in the draft. So keeping that in mind, we'll split up the top remaining prospects between two prep talents and three college players still on the board, as teams continue the MLB draft on Tuesday.