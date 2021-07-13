1 Trade for Every NBA Team Not in the 2021 Finals

14 of 14

Minnesota Timberwolves receive: 2025 second-round pick and 2026 second-round pick

Utah Jazz receive: Josh Okogie

The Jazz just posted their fifth-highest winning percentage in franchise history and best ever outside of the Karl Malone-John Stockton era. Unless someone on the roster forces his way out, Utah is almost certainly not rocking the boat this offseason.

But the Jazz do have a $5 million trade exception to put to use, and the Timberwolves might be hunting for flexibility since they don't have a draft pick, cap space or many open roster spots.

Utah could use another perimeter defender to deploy when Royce O'Neale needs a breather. Josh Okogie is among the stingier stoppers in the league. His issue is he provides virtually zero offensive value, lacking handles, vision or any kind of jump shot. But a deeper, more talented team like the Jazz might be better able to handle his shortcomings than the Timberwolves.

If Minnesota has given up on Okogie's offensive development, it might prefer the open roster spot, the draft considerations and the trade exception this would create.

