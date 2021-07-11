2021 MLB Draft Picks: Live Team-by-Team Grades and Analysis

0 of 29

The 2021 MLB draft is here!

The next wave of high school and college talent is set to join the professional ranks, with 20 rounds worth of amateur talent set to be selected over the 20-round, three-day event.

For this first time this year, the MLB draft was scheduled to coincide with All-Star Weekend.

This year's draft class is headlined by a deep crop of high school shortstops that includes Marcelo Mayer, Jordan Lawlar, Brady House and Kahlil Watson. They join Louisville catcher Henry Davis and Vanderbilt pitchers Jack Leiter and Kumar Rocker to form the top-tier of available talent.

Ahead you'll find a full scouting report, draft grade and pick analysis for each of the 36 players who hear their name called. The grades and analysis will be updated live once the draft gets underway at 7 p.m. ET on Sunday night.

Note: The Houston Astros forfeited their first-round pick as part of their punishment from their sign-stealing scandal and do not have a Day 1 selection. Their first pick will be at No. 87 overall.