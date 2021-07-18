Roman Reigns Beats Edge, Retains Universal Title at 2021 WWE Money in the Bank

Photo credit: WWE.com

Roman Reigns beat Edge at Money in the Bank on Sunday night to retain the Universal Championship.

However, The Tribal Chief owed a debt of gratitude to Seth Rollins, who not only attacked Edge midway through the match but also returned to distract the challenger.

That left Reigns with the opening he needed to deliver a decisive Spear.

Earlier in the contest, The Usos had attempted to influence the result in favor of their cousin, but their interference was repelled by Rey and Dominik Mysterio before Rollins stepped in.

The Messiah and Edge took their brawl into the stands, leaving Reigns to announce to the crowd: "Now the whole world can acknowledge me."

However, his words were immediately followed by the return of John Cena, who now seems destined to challenge The Tribal Chief for the universal title.

The match headlined a card of great significance, as it was the first WWE pay-per-view back in front of fans since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic aside from WrestleMania 37 in April.

WrestleMania marked the last time Reigns and Edge met in a match, although that bout was a bit different since Daniel Bryan was also involved, making it a Triple Threat.

The Tribal Chief went on to win that match by hitting both Edge and Bryan with a Conchairto, stacking them on top of each other and pinning them at the same time to close Night 2 of The Show of Shows.

Edge took time off following the loss, while Reigns beat Bryan in a title match on the April 30 edition of SmackDown, resulting in The Yes! Man being forced to leave the blue brand.

Reigns went on to successfully defend the title against Cesaro and Rey Mysterio, causing him and Paul Heyman to claim there was no one left to challenge him. That led to Edge making his surprising return on the June 25 episode of SmackDown.

Edge attacked an unsuspecting Reigns and was granted a one-on-one title match against The Head of the Table at Money in the Bank shortly thereafter.

The Rated-R Superstar made it clear that he felt he was shortchanged at WrestleMania by not getting a one-on-one match, and he vowed to make good on his opportunity at Money in the Bank.

Leading up to the PPV, Edge targeted those close to Reigns, as he took out Jimmy Uso with a crossface one week and then did the same to both Jimmy and Jey Uso the following week with some help from the Mysterios.

For perhaps the first time in his title run, Reigns didn't seem to have a clear advantage going into Money in the Bank, giving Edge a legitimate chance to end a nearly yearlong reign.

Instead, Reigns managed to come through on the big stage once again, and he is now poised to enter SummerSlam as universal champion and in a possible collision with Cena.

