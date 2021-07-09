Lakers News: Latest on L.A.'s Coaching Moves, Kyle Kuzma's Future and More

0 of 3

Ashley Landis/Associated Press

The Los Angeles Lakers had hoped to be playing in the NBA Finals this year. However, they were jettisoned from the playoffs in the first round by the Phoenix Suns, who have a 2-0 lead over the Milwaukee Bucks in the championship series.

While the Lakers might not feel ashamed about losing to a team that may well win it all, the no-longer-defending champions will hope to be back in the title mix for the 2021-22 season. However, getting there is going to take some work.

If the past season taught us anything about the Lakers, it's that the tandem of LeBron James and Anthony Davis isn't enough. Both stars suffered injuries that heavily affected the season, and Los Angeles didn't have the supporting cast or the depth to overcome those setbacks.

Some parts of the organization are already going to be different. Assistant coach Jason Kidd left to take the Dallas Mavericks job, and Los Angeles hired David Fizdale to help replace him. More coaching moves could be on the horizon, and at least one player has stated that he's looking for a different role moving forward.