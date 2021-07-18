Final Picks for Roman Reigns vs. Edge and WWE Money in the Bank 2021 Card

5 of 7

Credit: WWE.com

Given how poorly WWE executed the men's Money in the Bank match last year by setting up Otis to fail, you can't go into this contest expecting any kind of logic. Anybody can win, and WWE might have the mentality of "We'll figure it out later. Even if we don't. Who cares?"

With that being said, it's impossible to toss out predictions for pure chaos, so let's try to apply some logic—despite history proving that may be foolish.

Out of this list, it's unlikely Ricochet wins, as he's yet to get a solid push on the main roster that lasts more than a handful of weeks.

Shinsuke Nakamura recently won the King of the Ring crown from Baron Corbin. That's good enough to keep him busy.

Kevin Owens has no momentum on his side. Nor does John Morrison. They are fantastic, but that doesn't mean they will win this particular match based on legacy goodwill.

The other half of the field is open to interpretation and has its pros and cons.

Seth Rollins has held it before and could do it again, but nothing is pointing in his direction.

Drew McIntyre stands a great chance to win. However, running back the Lashley feud isn't the most dynamic option. Also, The Scottish Warrior is feuding with Jinder Mahal, who could easily interfere here and cost McIntyre the match.

This is down to Riddle and Big E. The former is an up-and-comer who has been dominating a lot of air time on Raw lately. Don't count him out.

Big E would make for a great challenger for Lashley to get vengeance upon The All Mighty after Kofi Kingston is disposed of. He could even call his shot ahead of time and challenge for the WWE Championship at SummerSlam.

Then again, Fightful Select is reporting that Goldberg is in the mix for the SummerSlam match against Lashley (h/t Marc Middleton of Wrestling Inc). If that's the case, it effectively rules out Big E's chances to pull that gambit.

This has become an unpredictable scenario. We can only hope WWE has a plan in mind.

Prediction: Big E or Riddle wins, with an ever-so-slight edge to Big E.