Fantasy Baseball 2021: Waiver-Wire Advice for Injured MLB Players for Week 16

Elaine Thompson/Associated Press

Like most prospects this season, Logan Gilbert's MLB career got off to a sluggish start.

He lasted just 6.2 innings across his first two starts combined, recording as many strikeouts as earned runs (seven) in those outings. He looked better his next two times out but still left the month of May with a 5.94 ERA.

However, he has been slicing it down ever since. He had one rocky outing in four tries during June and posted an impressive 2.79 ERA with 23 strikeouts in 19.1 innings for the month. He has kept trending up in July, culminating in a brilliant effort against the New York Yankees on Thursday. He threw seven shutout innings, recording eight strikeouts while allowing a single hit and zero walks.

He should be in line for one of Seattle's first starts after the break.