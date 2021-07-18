The Real Winners and Losers from WWE Money in the Bank 2021

0 of 4

Credit: WWE.com

Money in the Bank was not only a rare opportunity for new stars to emerge by winning the famed briefcase but it was also the first major WWE pay-per-view back in front of a live crowd since April.

Everyone was walking in with fresh hope. It was like an era had ended and normalcy had returned. The men and women who emerged from this show would get the biggest spotlight in the past 16 months outside of WrestleMania.

Nikki A.S.H. continued her fresh run by winning the women's briefcase that could guarantee her a first title reign, while Big E did the same with a huge victory over established stars in the men's ladder match.

However, two others who could have solidified their places at the top of WWE fell short. Kofi Kingston was squashed by Bobby Lashley, while Charlotte Flair proved she had Rhea Ripley's number once more.

Money in the Bank was about establishing new Superstars as well as showcasing the top talent in WWE. Some thrived in the moment, but others fell too far short.