Playing Trade or Keep with NBA's Top Offseason Trade Targets

Carlos Osorio/Associated Press

Zach LaVine is not being hocked around the league—insofar as any of these stars are actually being peddled to admirers. You don't need anonymous sources to say as much. The Chicago Bulls told us themselves at the trade deadline.

Giving up Wendell Carter Jr., the No. 8 pick in this year's draft and a 2023 first-rounder (top-10 protection) while taking on Al-Farouq Aminu's contract to nab Nikola Vucevic is not the act of a team prepared to hit the reset button. It is instead a harbinger of their desire to cause a ruckus in the Eastern Conference now and, by extension, keep LaVine.

Missing this past year's play-in tournament doesn't necessarily change the calculus. It makes the deal look much worse, to be sure; this isn't a move you co-sign if you're not hell-bent on immediately extending your season. That the Bulls fell short was partially beyond on their control—LaVine missed a stretch of time in the league's health and safety protocols—but it doesn't much inoculate them against criticism.

Anyway, they could've clinched a play-in spot, and LaVine's name would still be here by virtue of his 2022 free agency. Chicago can offer him an extension, but he's not going to sign it. A 120 percent raise off his current salary for 2022-23 (comes to $23.4 million) falls noticeably short of his projected max ($34.7 million).

Renegotiating and extending LaVine's contract is the Bulls' best shot at sealing the deal before he hits the open market. It allows them to increase next season's salary as part of the new contract, disincentivizing him from exploring the open market in 2022. But that immediate uptick must be paid in cap space, so if Chicago plans on maxing him out, it'll need a hair over $14 million spending power.

Carving out that much flexibility comes with collateral damage. The Bulls will need to renounce all of their own free agents, including Lauri Markkanen (restricted), and then trim another few million bucks from the payroll. LaVine can simplify the process by taking a tad below his 2021-22 max ($33.7 million) and then hitting his projected 2022-23 max. Even then, though, Chicago burns flexibility to give him a raise rather than improve the roster around him.

That's not LaVine's problem. He's earned max-money consideration now. The Bulls need to lay out every scenario possible and see where he stands. If he doesn't want to sign on the dotted line, or they don't want to renegotiate-and-extend him, then this becomes a non-decision. He should be available.

Verdict: Keep if he'll renegotiate-and-extend. Trade if he won't.