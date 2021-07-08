Dodgers' Trevor Bauer's Administrative Leave Extended by MLB amid Investigation

Jeff Chiu/Associated Press

The following article discusses sensitive details regarding allegations of intimate partner violence.

Los Angeles Dodgers star Trevor Bauer's administrative leave has been extended seven days by MLB, effective Friday, the league announced Thursday.

Bauer's co-agents, Jon Fetterolf and Rachel Luba, issued a statement on Thursday to continue to refute the allegations against the Dodgers star:

The news of the administrative leave being extended was first reported by Bill Shaikin of the Los Angeles Times.

MLB placed Bauer on paid administrative leave on July 2 for seven days after he was accused of sexual assault. The league's CBA requires the players association to agree to any extension of administrative leave which can be done in seven-day increments.

The Athletic's Brittany Ghiroli and Katie Strang reported a woman was granted a temporary restraining order ex parte against Bauer on June 28. The woman alleged he sexually and physically assaulted her on two occasions—April 21 and May 15.

The two initially began talking on Instagram before agreeing to meet. The woman said she consented to have sex with Bauer but that she "did not agree or consent to what he did next ... I did not agree to be sexually assaulted."

The woman said during their first encounter Bauer choked her until she lost consciousness and then penetrated her anally while she was unconscious.

The woman acknowledged in her ex-parte document she continued to talk with Bauer for multiple weeks after the alleged assault and that they "communicated in a sexual nature." They arranged for a second meeting at Bauer's home.

During that night, she said he again choked her to the point of unconsciousness and punched her in the head multiple times.

"After punching me several times, he then flipped me back onto my stomach and began choking me with hair," the woman said in the restraining order document, according to The Athletic. "I lost consciousness again."

She said she suffered two black eyes, a swollen lip and bruising to the side of her face as a result of the alleged assault. She said doctors said she suffered "significant head and facial trauma" and there were signs of basilar skull fracture.

Fetterolf previously released a statement confirming Bauer had met the woman and said they "had a brief and wholly consensual sexual relationship."



Luba also supported her client following the allegation and said she's "privy to MUCH more information than what has been reported publicly."

The allegations remain under investigation by police in Pasadena, California, and Lt. Carolyn Gordon told USA Today's Josh Peter on July 2 the case is "bigger than we thought."

"I'm not going to reveal any of the information we've received," Gordon said. "We have some things to look into. Some things have been uncovered and we want to continue our investigation."

ESPN's Buster Olney reported July 5 that MLB investigators were hopeful of reaching out to Bauer and the woman as part of their investigation, which remains ongoing as well.

Bauer hasn't appeared for the Dodgers since his last start on June 28. The 2020 National League Cy Young is 8-5 with a 2.59 ERA in 17 appearances with the team in 2021.