Buying or Selling NFL's Latest Trade Rumors as Training Camp Nears

The first few waves of NFL free agency have passed, and the 2021 NFL draft feels like a distant memory. But a fair amount of player movement could transpire before the start of training camps this month.

We've seen late-offseason trades crop up in recent years—like last July's deal that sent safety Jamal Adams to the Seattle Seahawks—and the fall deadline is months away.

At least a few teams are likely to take advantage of the trade window before the start of the 2021 regular season Sept. 9.

Which recent trade rumors are grounded in truth, and which are strictly smoke? We'll dig into the latest trade buzz here.