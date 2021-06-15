Deshaun Watson Trade Rumors: Texans 'Still Open' to Trading QB Ahead of 2021 Season

Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

With Deshaun Watson facing multiple lawsuits from women accusing him of sexual assault or misconduct, the Houston Texans are reportedly still looking at trade options involving the three-time Pro Bowler.

Per ESPN's Dianna Russini on Tuesday's episode of Get Up!, the Texans "are still open to trading" Watson.

Russini's report came after Houston general manager Nick Caserio said Monday on Sports Radio 610 (h/t John McClain of the Houston Chronicle) that the team was waiting for more information on the situation:

“I think we’re respectful of what’s happening, respectful of the process and everybody that’s involved. The most important thing is for all of us, the coaches and players and myself included, is to focus on the things we can control. As we get more information, as we get closer to training camp, we’ll try to make the best decision for the Houston Texans, whatever that entails.”

Schefter followed up on Feb. 7 by noting that Houston's front office was telling interested teams it wasn't trading the 25-year-old quarterback.

In March, Houston-based attorney Tony Buzbee announced on Instagram he was representing women accusing Watson of sexual assault and misconduct.

Per ESPN's Sarah Barshop, a total of 23 lawsuits were filed against Watson between March 16 and April 14 by women alleging he he committed sexual assault or misconduct against them after hiring them for massages. Multiple women said Watson touched them with his penis during the massages, while two women said he forced them to perform oral sex on him.

One of the lawsuits was later dropped by a plaintiff "for now" because of "privacy and security concerns," leaving the current total at 22.

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler noted that Watson can't be deposed until Feb. 22, 2022, as the case has gone into the discovery phase.

Fowler added that Watson's attorney, Rusty Hardin, said his client isn't in discussions to settle any of the lawsuits.

After the first lawsuit was filed on March 16, Watson denied any wrongdoing and said he looks forward to clearing his name.

Watson is also under investigation by the NFL under the personal conduct policy. He could face possible discipline, including a suspension, from the league.

The Texans are scheduled to report to training camp on July 29. They will open the 2021 regular season on Sept. 12 against the Jacksonville Jaguars.