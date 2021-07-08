Fantasy Football 2021: 7 Sleepers to Keep an Eye On in Training Camps

1 of 7

Adam Hunger/Associated Press

ADP: 15.03 (in 12-team leagues)

With quarterback Daniel Jones heading into a make-or-break season, the New York Giants spent the past few months bolstering his pass-catching group.

Jones has a new go-to wideout in Kenny Golladay, who's two years removed from a Pro Bowl campaign with 65 receptions, 1,190 yards and 11 touchdowns. The 6'4", 214-pounder should become a factor in the red zone, and he'll come down with some contested catches.

The Giants spent the No. 20 overall pick on Kadarius Toney, who should bring versatility to the wideout unit. He can line up all over the formation and exploit matchups with his speed. They also signed tight end Kyle Rudolph, a sure-handed veteran with a career 68.1 percent catch rate.

Darius Slayton, Sterling Shepard and Evan Engram all have two years of experience with Jones under center. The 24-year-old signal-caller can lean on them while he builds a rapport with the new additions.

Star running back Saquon Barkley is on the mend from a torn ACL, too. He's one of the best pass-catching tailbacks in the game with 149 receptions for 1,219 yards and six touchdowns in 31 outings.

Jones has the playmakers to rank among the top 10 in passing yards and throw well over 30 touchdowns this season. Keep an eye on how well he jells with his new pass-catchers in training camp.