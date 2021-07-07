MLB Power Rankings: Where All 30 Teams Stand After 14 Weeks

1 of 10

Gene J. Puskar/Associated Press

30. Arizona Diamondbacks (24-63)



Previous Rank: 30



The D-backs went 8-48 across May and June, torpedoing any hopes they had of contending and sending them to the bottom of these rankings, where they might reside for the long haul. Infielders Eduardo Escobar and Asdrubal Cabrera are virtual locks to be moved ahead of the deadline, and right-hander Merrill Kelly could be a sleeper target for teams looking to add a controllable arm.

29. Baltimore Orioles (28-57)



Previous Rank: 29



The Orioles pulled off a surprising three-game sweep of the Houston Astros on the road last week, but they followed that up by losing three straight to the Los Angeles Angels. Their minus-114 run differential is the worst in the American League and is 29th in the majors, ahead of only the D-backs. At least breakout star Cedric Mullins earned a spot on the AL All-Star roster after being snubbed by the voters.

28. Pittsburgh Pirates (32-53)



Previous Rank: 25



After narrowly avoiding an 0-7 week with a 2-0 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers on Sunday, the Pirates once again rank among the bottom five teams in MLB. Left-hander Tyler Anderson allowed three hits in seven scoreless innings in that win, and he figures to be in demand leading up to the trade deadline. The voters got it right, giving Adam Frazier the starting nod at second base for the NL All-Star team.

27. Minnesota Twins (35-49)



Previous Rank: 24



The Twins suffered back-to-back series losses on the road to the Chicago White Sox and Kansas City Royals last week, and it's hard to see how they'll make up enough ground in the standings to be anything but sellers when the deadline arrives. Ageless wonder Nelson Cruz is an All-Star for the seventh time, and he could be a huge addition to the middle of a contender's lineup on his one-year, $13 million deal.

26. Kansas City Royals (36-49)



Previous Rank: 27



After a competitive first two months, the Royals scuffled to a 7-20 record in June with a minus-50 run differential. Left-hander Danny Duffy is still building up his arm strength after missing more than a month, and he allowed two earned runs in four innings his last time out against the Minnesota Twins. The 32-year-old has a 2.60 ERA with 57 strikeouts in 52 innings on the year, and he could be a sought-after rental arm with a strong showing in his next few starts.