MLB Power Rankings: Where All 30 Teams Stand After 14 Weeks

MLB Power Rankings: Where All 30 Teams Stand After 14 WeeksJuly 7, 2021
Make it four straight weeks that we've had a new No. 1 team in our weekly MLB power rankings.
The San Francisco Giants climbed into the top spot last week, unseating the Houston Astros, and a handful of teams have been jockeying for position inside the top 10 all season. Who has climbed to No. 1 this week?
As you dig in to this latest update, remember that it is all about performance rather than potential and future outlook.
If a team is winning, it's going to climb the rankings. If a team is losing, a slide is inevitable. The beauty of this exercise is that it's a fluid process and things will continue to change.
Off we go.
Statistics and analysis reflect action through Monday's games. Records include Tuesday's results.
Nos. 30-26
30. Arizona Diamondbacks (24-63)
Previous Rank: 30
The D-backs went 8-48 across May and June, torpedoing any hopes they had of contending and sending them to the bottom of these rankings, where they might reside for the long haul. Infielders Eduardo Escobar and Asdrubal Cabrera are virtual locks to be moved ahead of the deadline, and right-hander Merrill Kelly could be a sleeper target for teams looking to add a controllable arm.
29. Baltimore Orioles (28-57)
Previous Rank: 29
The Orioles pulled off a surprising three-game sweep of the Houston Astros on the road last week, but they followed that up by losing three straight to the Los Angeles Angels. Their minus-114 run differential is the worst in the American League and is 29th in the majors, ahead of only the D-backs. At least breakout star Cedric Mullins earned a spot on the AL All-Star roster after being snubbed by the voters.
28. Pittsburgh Pirates (32-53)
Previous Rank: 25
After narrowly avoiding an 0-7 week with a 2-0 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers on Sunday, the Pirates once again rank among the bottom five teams in MLB. Left-hander Tyler Anderson allowed three hits in seven scoreless innings in that win, and he figures to be in demand leading up to the trade deadline. The voters got it right, giving Adam Frazier the starting nod at second base for the NL All-Star team.
27. Minnesota Twins (35-49)
Previous Rank: 24
The Twins suffered back-to-back series losses on the road to the Chicago White Sox and Kansas City Royals last week, and it's hard to see how they'll make up enough ground in the standings to be anything but sellers when the deadline arrives. Ageless wonder Nelson Cruz is an All-Star for the seventh time, and he could be a huge addition to the middle of a contender's lineup on his one-year, $13 million deal.
26. Kansas City Royals (36-49)
Previous Rank: 27
After a competitive first two months, the Royals scuffled to a 7-20 record in June with a minus-50 run differential. Left-hander Danny Duffy is still building up his arm strength after missing more than a month, and he allowed two earned runs in four innings his last time out against the Minnesota Twins. The 32-year-old has a 2.60 ERA with 57 strikeouts in 52 innings on the year, and he could be a sought-after rental arm with a strong showing in his next few starts.
Nos. 25-21
25. Texas Rangers (34-52)
Previous Rank: 26
Even though they're facing a 19-game deficit in the AL West cellar, the Rangers will have three representatives at the All-Star Game. Slugger Joey Gallo (140 OPS+, 21 HR), rookie Adolis Garcia (122 OPS+, 20 HR) and veteran ace Kyle Gibson (16 GS, 1.98 ERA, 95.2 IP) have all had stellar individual seasons, but this team is still in the early stages of rebuilding, and both Gallo and Gibson could be on the move this month.
24. Miami Marlins (37-47)
Previous Rank: 23
The Marlins' befuddling season continues. Despite a losing record and last-place standing in the NL East, they have a plus-21 run differential that is tops in the division and fifth-best in the entire National League. They aren't likely to sell at the deadline since they're a young team on the rise that was in the postseason just a year ago. The fact they are working on an extension with center fielder Starling Marte would seem to support that idea.
23. Colorado Rockies (37-49)
Previous Rank: 28
After a 6-1 week that included a sweep of the Pirates and a series win over the St. Louis Cardinals, the Rockies are now 31-17 at Coors Field on the year. Unfortunately, they had also gone a brutal 6-31 with a minus-105 run differential on the road entering play on Tuesday. With 16 of their next 21 games away from home, they could be absolutely buried by the time the calendar flips to August.
22. St. Louis Cardinals (43-44)
Previous Rank: 22
The Cardinals closed out a trying month of June on a high note with a three-game sweep of the D-backs, but they followed that up by dropping three of four to the Rockies to begin July. With the Milwaukee Brewers sprinting to the front of the pack in the NL Central, the next few weeks will go a long way in determining how St. Louis approaches the trade deadline.
21. Chicago Cubs (42-44)
Previous Rank: 12
Since no-hitting the Los Angeles Dodgers on June 24, the Cubs are 0-10 with a minus-43 run differential. The offense has struck out a staggering 115 times during that 10-game losing streak while averaging only 2.5 runs per game. In the process, they have gone from tied for the NL Central lead to 8.5 games behind the Milwaukee Brewers in the standings.
Nos. 20-16
20. Cleveland (42-40)
Previous Rank: 13
Despite injuries to Shane Bieber, Zach Plesac and Aaron Civale, the Cleveland pitching staff managed to keep the team afloat during a 13-11 month of June. But after series losses to the Detroit Tigers and Houston Astros contributed to a seven-game losing streak, this team is trending in the wrong direction as the All-Star break approaches.
19. Detroit Tigers (39-47)
Previous Rank: 21
The Tigers have now won or split their last four series, including taking two of three from the first-place Chicago White Sox over the weekend. Since stumbling out of the gates to an 8-19 record in April, they have quietly gone 31-27, which is the sixth-best record in the American League during that stretch. The Tigers may still be a year or two away from legitimate contention, but don't sleep on a winning record from this club in 2021.
18. Philadelphia Phillies (41-42)
Previous Rank: 18
The Phillies pitching staff surrendered double-digit runs three times last week, and the bullpen is once again a smoldering dumpster fire. The relief corps ranks 24th in the majors with a 4.78 ERA and has converted only 19 of 41 save opportunities. They have managed to hover around the .500 mark in spite of that glaring shortcoming, and adding a few capable relief arms at the deadline could be enough to vault this team into contention.
17. New York Yankees (43-41)
Previous Rank: 15
With two more series losses last week, the Yankees are now 2-7 in their last nine games and are in danger of slipping below the .500 mark for the first time since May 1. There has been no shortage of speculation surrounding what type of players the team could target at the trade deadline, but standing pat or even selling off some short-term pieces is rapidly becoming a more likely approach.
16. Washington Nationals (41-43)
Previous Rank: 16
The Nationals were 21-29 and mired in the NL East cellar at the end of May, but a 19-9 month of June breathed new life into their season. Veteran ace Max Scherzer no longer looks like a potential trade candidate, though he does rank as one of the biggest All-Star snubs of the year with a 2.10 ERA, 0.85 WHIP and 127 strikeouts in 94.1 innings.
Nos. 15-11
15. Los Angeles Angels (43-42)
Previous Rank: 20
The Angels have a better record without Mike Trout in the lineup (25-23) than they do with him (17-19) this year. They have gone 6-2 since suffering a five-game losing streak in late June, but they will have to fare better against AL West opponents to contend the rest of the way. The Angels are 14-20 against division foes on the year.
14. Atlanta Braves (41-44)
Previous Rank: 19
After shelling the New York Mets in a 20-2 blowout on Wednesday, the Braves scored walk-off wins on Thursday and Sunday en route to a pair of series wins as they look to build some much-needed momentum amid a disappointing season. The late addition of Shane Greene (11 G, 11.57 ERA) has not been the answer to shoring up their bullpen, and relief pitching figures to be atop their deadline shopping list.
13. Cincinnati Reds (44-41)
Previous Rank: 17
The Reds have won five in a row to begin the month of July, including a three-game sweep of the Cubs made up entirely of one-run victories. That's significant for a team that has dealt with a shaky relief corps for much of the year, and the unheralded duo of Brad Brach (20 G, 6 HLD, 2.25 ERA) and Art Warren (15 G, 1 HLD, 2.03 ERA) has provided some welcome stability in the setup role. With a potent lineup and the starting rotation rounding into form, the bullpen will be the X-factor.
12. Toronto Blue Jays (43-40)
Previous Rank: 11
The Blue Jays have won four of their last five series, interrupted by dropping two of three to a streaking Seattle Mariners team at the start of last week. The offense gets most of the attention with young superstars Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Bo Bichette leading the charge, but it's an underrated pitching staff that has them in contention. Rookie Alek Manoah (7 GS, 2.70 ERA, 36.2 IP) and Jordan Romano (31 G, 1.76 ERA, 11.2 K/9) have been important stabilizing forces in the rotation and bullpen, respectively.
11. New York Mets (44-37)
Previous Rank: 10
Following four straight series losses or splits, the Mets finally came away with an outright series win when they took two of three from the Yankees at Yankee Stadium over the weekend. Jacob deGrom was the only Mets player named to the NL All-Star team, and he won't be pitching in the game. Will he be replaced on the roster by teammate Taijuan Walker (15 GS, 2.44 ERA, 1.01 WHIP, 85 IP)?
Nos. 10-6
10. Seattle Mariners (45-41)
Previous Rank: 14
The Mariners are a top-10 team for the first time this season after picking up two more series wins last week. They are 14-5 with a plus-24 run differential in their last 19 contests, losing consecutive games only once during that stretch. After posting a lackluster 5.39 ERA in his first 41 big league starts, left-hander Yusei Kikuchi is a deserving All-Star with a 3.18 ERA and 93 strikeouts in 93.1 innings.
9. Oakland Athletics (49-38)
Previous Rank: 9
The Athletics are 5-10 in their last 15 games, including series losses to the Rangers and Red Sox last week, but they have already shown the ability to go on a tear multiple times this year. There was a big enough gap between the top nine teams and everyone else heading into last week that they stayed put for the time being, but another poor showing could send them sliding.
8. Tampa Bay Rays (49-36)
Previous Rank: 3
The Rays went 1-4 with two scheduled days off last week, running their losing streak to five games before they picked up a 5-1 victory over the Blue Jays on Sunday behind a strong tandem outing from Ryan Yarbrough and Colin McHugh. Catcher Mike Zunino is the team's only All-Star representative, further cementing the idea that Tampa Bay is greater than the sum of its parts.
7. Chicago White Sox (50-35)
Previous Rank: 8
Despite their impressive overall record, the White Sox are a sub-.500 team away from home. They had gone 2-8 in their last 10 games on the road entering play on Tuesday, which is worth keeping an eye on as the season progresses. Brian Goodwin (78 PA, 135 OPS+, 10 XBH) and Gavin Sheets (28 PA, 180 OPS+, 5 XBH) deserve huge props for the spark they've provided to a banged-up lineup.
6. San Diego Padres (51-37)
Previous Rank: 4
The Padres won 11 of 12 before dropping three straight over the weekend, and they remain one of baseball's elite teams with a well-rounded roster and a plus-86 run differential. Superstar shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. is currently on pace for 50 home runs, 108 RBI, 123 runs scored, 34 steals and 8.6 WAR, and he won't turn 23 until January.
Nos. 5-1
5. Milwaukee Brewers (51-35)
Previous Rank: 7
The Brewers rattled off 11 straight wins before dropping their series finale against the Pirates on Sunday, and they have now sprinted out to a six-game lead in the NL Central standings. With Kolten Wong on the injured list with a calf strain, Jace Peterson has provided a spark, hitting .412/.523/.706 with seven extra-base hits in his last 12 games. This organization continues to excel at finding unexpected contributors.
4. Houston Astros (53-33)
Previous Rank: 2
The Astros dropped two spots after they were unexpectedly swept by the Orioles last week, though they did recover to take four in a row from Cleveland on the road. With an MLB-leading plus-137 run differential and a better-than-expected pitching staff that ranks second in the American League with a 3.60 ERA, this team has legitimate World Series potential.
3. San Francisco Giants (53-32)
Previous Rank: 1
After sprinting through most of June, the Giants lost three straight to close out the month and are now 3-5 in their last eight games. Anthony DeSclafani allowed six hits and two earned runs in 8.2 innings on the same day he was snubbed from the All-Star team, and he should be among the first names added to the NL squad when unavailable pitchers are replaced. Who will sit atop the NL West when the All-Star break arrives?
2. Los Angeles Dodgers (53-33)
Previous Rank: 5
The Dodgers went 6-0 last week and won nine in a row before suffering a 5-4 loss to the Marlins on Monday. That still left them a game behind the Giants in the NL West standings, but they are the hotter team right now, which is reflected in these rankings. How aggressive will a team without any glaring holes be at the trade deadline?
1. Boston Red Sox (54-33)
Previous Rank: 6
The Red Sox finished up a three-game sweep of the rival Yankees on June 26, and they are 10-1 with a plus-33 run differential since the opening game of that series. All-Star Nathan Eovaldi (7.0 IP, 5 H, 0 ER), Eduardo Rodriguez (6.0 IP, 1 H, 0 ER) and Nick Pivetta (7.0 IP, 2 H, 0 ER) all threw the ball extremely well last week, and with a stacked offense and an improved bullpen, the rotation will continue to be the X-factor.
Complete Rankings
Highlight of the Week: Trea Turner Celebrates His Birthday in Style
There are few players in the game today with a more dynamic mix of power and speed than Washington Nationals shortstop Trea Turner.
The 28-year-old is hitting .321/.370/.522 with 15 home runs and an NL-leading 18 steals, putting him on pace for a 29-homer, 35-steal season as he gets set to make his first career All-Star Game appearance.
That skill set was on full display last Wednesday when he hit for the cycle against the Tampa Bay Rays.
He singled in the first inning, doubled in the third inning, and homered in the fourth inning, saving the toughest one for last. In the bottom of the sixth inning, he lined a ball over the head of right fielder Manny Margot and he was off to the races, eventually sliding in head first just ahead of Yandy Diaz's tag at third base to complete the cycle.
"I'm thinking triple out of the box and just hoping that he doesn't pick it up right away and get it in before I usually make my decision," Turner told reporters.
It was the third time in his seven-year career that he hit for the cycle, and he became the first player of the modern era to do it on his birthday, according to ESPN Stats & Information.
He is also only the fifth player in MLB history to hit for the cycle three times, per the Elias Sports Bureau (via ESPN), joining Adrian Beltre, Babe Herman, Bob Meusel and John Reilly.
"I think it's luck, it's tools to be able to hit for power and have at least some speed," Turner told reporters. "I remember when Adrian Beltre did it a little while ago, I remember thinking it was pretty interesting that he's tied for the lead with three. Because you don't picture him as a speed guy."
No one has ever hit for the cycle four times.
Team of the Week (June 28-July 4)
C Yan Gomes, WAS
(6-for-19, 3 2B, HR, 4 RBI)
1B Joey Votto, CIN
(10-for-25, 3 2B, 3 HR, 5 RBI)
2B Ozzie Albies, ATL
(10-for-25, 3 HR, 13 RBI)
3B Manny Machado, SD
(6-for-19, 3 HR, 8 RBI)
SS Willy Adames, MIL
(9-for-26, 2 2B, 3 HR, 8 RBI)
OF Dominic Smith, NYM
(10-for-24, 2 2B, 3 HR, 6 RBI)
OF Andrew Vaughn, CWS
(10-for-22, 2B, 2 HR, 5 RBI)
OF Joey Gallo, TEX
(6-for-17, 4 HR, 6 RBI)
DH J.D. Martinez, BOS
(7-for-21, 2 2B, 2 HR, 9 RBI)
SP German Marquez, COL
(2 GS, W, ND, 15.0 IP, 6 H, 2 ER, 2 BB, 16 K)
SP Zack Wheeler, PHI
(1 GS, ND, 7.2 IP, 4 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 9 K)
SP Alek Manoah, TOR
(1 GS, W, 7.0 IP, 3 H, 0 ER, 1 BB, 10 K)
SP Chris Bassitt, OAK
(1 GS, W, 7.0 IP, 3 H, 0 ER, 1 BB, 7 K)
SP Nathan Eovaldi, BOS
(1 GS, W, 7.0 IP, 5 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 6 K)
RP Raisel Iglesias, LAA
(5 G, 2 W, 3/3 SV, 5.2 IP, 1 H, 1 ER, 0 BB, 8 K)
Award Rankings
AL MVP
1. Vladimir Guerrero Jr., TOR
2. Shohei Ohtani, LAA
3. Xander Bogaerts, BOS
NL MVP
1. Fernando Tatis Jr., SD
2. Ronald Acuna Jr., ATL
3. Nick Castellanos, CIN
AL Cy Young
1. Kyle Gibson, TEX
2. Carlos Rodon, CWS
3. Lance Lynn, CWS
NL Cy Young
1. Jacob deGrom, NYM
2. Kevin Gausman, SF
3. Brandon Woodruff, MIL
AL Rookie of the Year
1. Adolis Garcia, TEX
2. Casey Mize, DET
3. Luis Garcia, HOU
NL Rookie of the Year
1. Trevor Rogers, MIA
2. Ian Anderson, ATL
3. Jonathan India, CIN
Stats courtesy of MLB.com and Baseball Reference unless otherwise noted.