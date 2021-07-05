Capital One's The Match: Rules, TV Schedule and Live-Stream Guide

Tony Avelar/Associated Press

Phil Mickelson and Tom Brady have played together in Capital One's The Match before. The two took on Tiger Woods and Peyton Manning in the second edition of the charity event last May. Brady and Mickelson lost that game and will seek a bit of redemption this Tuesday

Revenge won't be on the menu for Mickelson and Brady, as neither Woods nor Manning will be involved in the latest iteration of Capital One's The Match. Instead, the other team will consist of PGA star Bryson DeChambeau and Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

Both Mickelson and DeChambeau participated in the Rocket Mortgage Classic over the weekend, with DeChambeau missing the cut and Mickelson tying for 74th place. Ideally, both will perform a little better and bring their best games. While Rodgers and Brady are solid golfers, this is a Pro-Am-style event featuring a modified alternate-shot format.

The pros will be expected to carry their weight, though overall, this will be more of an entertainment and charity event than a hardcore competition. Fans will want to tune in for the exchanges as much as for the golf.

Here's everything you need to know about the fourth iteration of Capital One's The Match.

Capital One's The Match IV

When: Tuesday, July 6



Where: The Reserve at the Moonlight Basin, Big Sky, Montana



Time: 5 p.m. ET



TV and Live Stream: TNT, TNTDrama.com

Odds: Mickelson/Brady +135 (wager $100 to win $135), DeChambeau/Rodgers -182 (wager $182 to win $100)

Odds via Golf" target="_blank">DraftKings Sportsbook.

Format, Rules and Preview



Under the modified alternate-shot format, each individual player will tee off, and teams will decide which ball to use and alternate shots from there. As in all editions of Capital One's The Match, players will wear microphones to provide audio access for the broadcast. Based on some of the early trash talk we've seen on social media, this could lead to some hilarious and entertaining back-and-forth between the four competitors.

Rodgers recently noted the best qualities of the four participants while building his "perfect golfer" out of the four, in a snark-laced presentation:

Brady, meanwhile, has taken to social media to roast both his opponents and Rodgers' loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the NFC Championship Game earlier this year:

The trash-talking hasn't strictly been a quarterback thing either. DeChambeau recently scoffed at the idea that he would be outdriven at Capital One's The Match.

"Phil outdrive me at [Capital One's] The Match? There is no way," DeChambeau said, per Steve DiMeglio of Golfweek.

DeChambeau is one of the longest drivers on the PGA tour—his highlights are worth a watch—which may be part of the reason why he and Rodgers are the betting favorites. It helps, of course, that Rodgers is no stranger to the sport.

Rodgers is a regular participant at the American Century Championship celebrity tournament at Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course. Nevada. Actor Brian Baumgartner first met Rodgers at the event in 2008.

"This is the summer before he became a starter," Baumgartner told People Now in 2020 (h/t Kendra Meinert of USA Today Network). "I was like, 'Oh, you’re the Cal guy who's never going to play because of Brett Favre, right?' And we became very, very good friends since that time.

Rodgers is expected to attend the American Century Championship later this week after finishing Capital One's The Match. He'll undoubtedly hope to carry a victory into the event.

