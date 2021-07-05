Ranking the Biggest Losses of Conor McGregor's Career

0 of 6

Chris Unger/Getty Images

Former two-division UFC champion Conor McGregor is less than a week out from a showdown with fellow lightweight contender Dustin Poirier. The fight, which headlines the UFC 264 card on July 10 in Las Vegas, will mark the third time the two lightweight stars have met.

McGregor won their first encounter, a featherweight fight back in 2014, by first-round knockout. Poirier then evened the score with a blistering, second-round knockout win at UFC 257 in January of this year, this time at lightweight.

It was a jarring setback for McGregor—one that erased most of the work he'd done in a 2020 drubbing of Donald "Cowboy" Cerrone—and it raised legitimate questions about his place among the sport's top lightweights.

But where did that loss rank among the other professional setbacks of his long and illustrious career? Keep scrolling for our take.