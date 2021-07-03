Dustin Poirier on Conor McGregor UFC Trilogy Fight: 'I Want a Blood-and-Guts War'

AP Photo/Jon Gambrell

Dustin Poirier made it clear what he's looking for when he takes on Conor McGregor in their trilogy fight at UFC 264 on July 10 at Las Vegas' T-Mobile Arena.

Farah Hannoun of MMA Junkie relayed Poirier's remarks:

"I want a blood-and-guts war. I want to question my will to fight. I want it to be uncomfortable from the first second of the first round. I want to find out all this stuff. That's the thing about fighting, too: The only thing that's real is when that bell rings or whenever you show up and you're training. That's the only real part about fighting that I love anymore.

"Everything else is who can say some cool s--t, get a lot of likes on Instagram, who can get more followers, who can do some kind of funny video. It's just disgusting. It's a fashion show. It's all fake, but the real part about it is, when that bell rings, it's 100 percent real, and I want to show him that and find that out about him. Talk it up, say this, say that, let's find out who really wants to fight, because I know I can count on me. Not a question in my mind."

McGregor beat Poirier via first-round TKO at UFC 178 in September 2014. Poirier returned the favor in January, taking down McGregor with a second-round TKO at UFC 257.

Poirier is the No. 1 contender in the UFC lightweight rankings. McGregor is listed fifth.

Poirier is 27-6 with one no-contest. The Lafayette, Louisiana, native won the interim lightweight belt with a unanimous-decision win over Max Holloway in April 2019.

He's won six of his last seven fights, with his only loss coming to the undefeated (and since retired) ex-lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov. Twenty of Poirier's victories have come via submission or knockout.

McGregor, who once held UFC belts in the featherweight and lightweight divisions, is 22-5. His career highlights include a 15-match winning streak capped by a 13-second knockout over Jose Aldo to unify the featherweight belt in December 2015.

Eleven months later, McGregor beat Eddie Alvarez for the lightweight title, which he lost to Khabib in his next fight in October 2018.