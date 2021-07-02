Fantasy Basketball 2021: Updated Daily Fantasy Advice for Bucks vs. Hawks Series

1 of 2

Brynn Anderson/Associated Press

The easiest strategy to approach the rest of the series with is to roster the players who performed best in Games 4 and 5.

For Milwaukee, that is Middleton, Holiday, Lopez and Portis. The latter two set single-game postseason scoring bests in Game 5.

Middleton and Holiday will see upticks in usage with Antetokounmpo out, which means they are among the top candidates for the point-multiplier positions.

Lopez and Portis likely will not eclipse the 20-point mark in every game, but their scoring will increase over their averages because the Bucks need to make up for their superstar's paint presence.

Lopez and Portis took advantage of their matchups with Clint Capela and John Collins to vault the Bucks into the series lead and should be trusted in supporting roles again, if Antetokounmpo does not play.

For Atlanta, Bogdanovic is the star of the team with Young not on the floor. He is second on the team in field-goal attempts in the series and is gaining on Collins to be the squad's second-best scorer.

Williams' veteran presence as a ball-handler in the backcourt helped steady the ship with Young out and boosted him over Huerter and a few other scorers on the roster.

Gallinari has been Atlanta's top scorer off the bench, and he will play an increased role for the rest of the series.

Even if Young returns, Gallinari's production will not be affected like Williams' would because he plays a different position than Atlanta's superstar.

You should fill out your five-man FanDuel lineup with the players mentioned above and the decision-making process gets easier if one or both of the stars return to the floor at any point.