Fantasy Basketball 2021: Updated Daily Fantasy Advice for Bucks vs. Hawks SeriesJuly 2, 2021
Fantasy Basketball 2021: Updated Daily Fantasy Advice for Bucks vs. Hawks Series
The Eastern Conference Finals has seen its share of unlikely heroes step up in the absences of Giannis Antetokounmpo and Trae Young.
In Game 5, Brook Lopez and Bobby Portis took responsibility alongside Khris Middleton and Jrue Holiday to put the Milwaukee Bucks ahead of the Atlanta Hawks.
With Young out, Bogdan Bogdanovic, Danilo Gallinari and Lou Williams increased their scoring output to keep the contests competitive.
The emergence of the unlikely series stars gives you plenty of daily fantasy basketball choices ahead of Saturday's Game 6 and a potential Game 7 on Monday.
The DFS strategy for the series could change again if one of the two superstars is deemed healthy enough to play in Game 6.
Regardless of those rulings, there are players who have been put on the banned list by DFS players because of their lack of contributions, and they should be avoided in any direction the series takes.
Put Faith in Players with High Confidence Levels
The easiest strategy to approach the rest of the series with is to roster the players who performed best in Games 4 and 5.
For Milwaukee, that is Middleton, Holiday, Lopez and Portis. The latter two set single-game postseason scoring bests in Game 5.
Middleton and Holiday will see upticks in usage with Antetokounmpo out, which means they are among the top candidates for the point-multiplier positions.
Lopez and Portis likely will not eclipse the 20-point mark in every game, but their scoring will increase over their averages because the Bucks need to make up for their superstar's paint presence.
Lopez and Portis took advantage of their matchups with Clint Capela and John Collins to vault the Bucks into the series lead and should be trusted in supporting roles again, if Antetokounmpo does not play.
For Atlanta, Bogdanovic is the star of the team with Young not on the floor. He is second on the team in field-goal attempts in the series and is gaining on Collins to be the squad's second-best scorer.
Williams' veteran presence as a ball-handler in the backcourt helped steady the ship with Young out and boosted him over Huerter and a few other scorers on the roster.
Gallinari has been Atlanta's top scorer off the bench, and he will play an increased role for the rest of the series.
Even if Young returns, Gallinari's production will not be affected like Williams' would because he plays a different position than Atlanta's superstar.
You should fill out your five-man FanDuel lineup with the players mentioned above and the decision-making process gets easier if one or both of the stars return to the floor at any point.
Avoid Clint Capela and Kevin Huerter
Capela and Huerter have not been as productive as DFS players need them to be to warrant roster positions right now.
In Game 5, Capela recorded six points and eight rebounds in 21 minutes, while Huerter shot 3-for-12 from the field and finished with eight points.
Capela and Huerter are not worth taking risks on at this juncture of the series with so many other players performing at a better level.
Capela has not been effective for most of the series, as he is the seventh-best scorer on the Atlanta roster and does not have a massive lead in rebounds over Collins.
Huerter shot 36.7 percent from the field in the first five games, and he is 9-for-32 from three-point range, which is where the Hawks typically need him the most.
If Young returns, Capela and Huerter will be squeezed out of the offensive production even more. The point guard may be more willing to dish to Bogdanovic and Collins because of their shooting form.
The only players to avoid for Milwaukee are its reserve guards: Bryn Forbes and Pat Connaughton. Neither player has seen enough court time, or produced enough points in a single game, to be utilized as a value play.
Statistics obtained from Basketball Reference.