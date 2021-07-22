Reds' Nick Castellanos Reportedly Out 'A Couple Weeks' With Wrist Injury

Aaron Doster/Associated Press

Cincinnati Reds outfielder Nick Castellanos reportedly "could be out for a couple weeks" because of a right wrist microfracture suffered when he was hit by a pitch during Friday's game against the Milwaukee Brewers, per Jon Morosi of the MLB Network.

Castellanos revealed the diagnosis Wednesday to Jomboy Media's Chris Rose, but he didn't provide a timetable for his return.

The 2021 season has been a career year for the outfielder, who is hitting .329 (.965 OPS) with 18 home runs, 59 RBI and 59 runs. He and Jesse Winker have carried a Reds offense that has largely struggled otherwise en route to a 49-47 season thus far, good enough for second place in the National League Central.

The 29-year-old is in the middle of his ninth MLB season in a career that has seen him suit up for the Detroit Tigers, Chicago Cubs and Reds. He is a career .278 hitter (.810 OPS) with 152 home runs.

The Reds' outfield is now even more shorthanded with Nick Senzel on the 60-day injured list after undergoing arthroscopic surgery on his left knee to clean out cartilage in late May.

Cincinnati will likely go with some combination of Tyler Naquin, Aristides Aquino and Shogo Akiyama alongside right fielder Jesse Winker in the interim.