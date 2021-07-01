IMPACT Wrestling Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from July 1

0 of 6

Credit: Impact Wrestling

On the road to Slammiversary on July 17, Sami Callihan had the opportunity to send a message loudly and clearly to AEW, Impact Wrestling, and AAA Grand champion Kenny Omega as he teamed with dysfunctional partners Moose and Chris Sabin to battle Omega and The Good Brothers in the night's blockbuster main event.

That match headlined an AXS TV broadcast that also saw Chris Bey choose a side in the war for all things X-Division, the latest in the partnership between Jordynne Grace and Rachael Ellering, and former world champion Rich Swann in action.

What went down, what does it mean for the company as it embarks on a journey to one of its signature events and how did each match/segment grade out?

Find out with this recap of the first Impact of July.