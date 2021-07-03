Hunter Greene and MLB's 10 Hardest-Throwing Pitching Prospects in 2021

0 of 11

Alex Trautwig/MLB via Getty Images

It takes more than velocity to be a good pitcher, but that doesn't make it any less exciting to see a guy hit 100 mph on the radar gun.

Top Cincinnati Reds prospect Hunter Greene is healthy after missing the 2019 season recovering from Tommy John surgery, and he is once again showcasing one of baseball's most electric fastballs, including a pitch clocked at 104 mph at Triple-A.

He's not the only rising arm who throws smoke.

We've highlighted 10 of the hardest-throwing prospects in baseball, based on scouting reports, on-field production and overall effectiveness.

The goal was to shine light on pitchers who most MLB fans have not had a chance to see in action, so Toronto Blue Jays right-hander Nate Pearson and Miami Marlins right-hander Sixto Sanchez were excluded after getting extended looks in the majors a year ago.

Let's start with a few honorable mentions who are also worth keeping an eye on.

