Spencer Torkelson and MLB's 10 Best Power-Hitting Prospects in 2021

0 of 11

Gene J. Puskar/Associated Press

As veterans Albert Pujols, Miguel Cabrera and Nelson Cruz come down the homestretch of their prolific power-hitting careers, a new wave of sluggers is set to take baseball by storm.

Detroit Tigers prospect Spencer Torkelson was the No. 1 pick in the 2020 draft on the strength of his top-of-the-scale power, and he is widely regarded as the best power-hitting prospect in the minors.

However, he is not the only prospect who could become a perennial 30-homer slugger in the majors in just a few short years.

Ahead we've highlighted the 10 best power-hitting prospects in baseball, based on a combination of on-field production, tools and projection.

Let's start with a few honorable mentions who are also worth keeping an eye on.