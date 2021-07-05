1 Move Every NFL Team Should Make Before the 2021 Season BeginsJuly 5, 2021
1 Move Every NFL Team Should Make Before the 2021 Season Begins
The start of the 2021 NFL season is only two months away, but plenty can still be accomplished before the first week of play.
A general manager's job is never done, since no roster is perfect. Thus, opportunities could still crop up as training camps approach and preseason ensues.
Some significant names remain available in free agency, and the trade market continues to be an option.
Certain business aspects can be squared away as well. Players tend to prefer getting contract extensions or restructures done before games begin.
Every team should be looking at these opportunities to get better in the short and long term.
As such, movement should be coming throughout the league either as a slow trickle or a flood of deals that could reshape the landscape (depending on who is really willing to pull the trigger on a megadeal or two).
Each franchise must have a specific goal in mind with the singular focus of improving.
Arizona Cardinals: Trade LB Jordan Hicks
The Arizona Cardinals already set the table at the linebacker position when they drafted Zaven Collins with this year's 16th overall pick.
Collins and last year's eighth overall pick, Isaiah Simmons, will primarily serve as the team's off-ball linebackers under defensive coordinator Vance Joseph.
Jordan Hicks will be squeezed out of the rotation, and the Cardinals let it be known that the veteran is no longer a big part of the team's plans.
Hicks already accepted a pay cut in March. Two months later, Arizona gave the linebacker permission to seek a trade, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. A new team will take on Hicks' $2 million base salary, while the Cardinals would save $2.9 million toward the 2021 salary cap.
Atlanta Falcons: Sign RB Adrian Peterson
Don't expect the Atlanta Falcons to build Arthur Smith's offense around the running game, since Derrick Henry didn't follow the head coach to his new squad.
"And really Derrick, it was a practicality. Derrick is the outlier. The number of carries he had, and when he gets going, it's impressive to watch," Smith said during an interview on The Chris Collinsworth Podcast.
At one point in time, Adrian Peterson embodied the outlier. He was the workhorse back capable of carrying an offense. He's no longer the same caliber performer but can still provide valuable experience and quality reps in a backfield devoid of talent.
Currently, Mike Davis projects as the Falcons' starting ball-carrier. The 28-year-old is a solid back who's coming off his best season after injuries to Christian McCaffrey elevated him from backup to the first-team offense in Carolina. He's never been a featured back, though.
Baltimore Ravens: Sign Edge Justin Houston
The Baltimore Ravens' top two edge-rushers—Matt Judon and Yannick Ngakoue—both left to sign elsewhere in free agency this offseason.
Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta responded by handing Tyus Bowser a four-year, $22 million contract and drafting Odafe Oweh with this year's 31st overall pick.
The pass rush is packed with potential. Will production follow? Therein lies the problem.
Bowser and Oweh are talented, but they're not guaranteed to provide the level of edge rush needed from the position. Their development may not come as quickly as hoped. The Ravens should hedge their bets by investing in a proven veteran, like Justin Houston.
Houston may be 32 years old, but his eight sacks last season would have led Baltimore's defense. Houston's presence as part of a rotation would assuage concerns at a premium position.
Buffalo Bills: Trade for TE Zach Ertz
A dance ensued all offseason with the Philadelphia Eagles looking to trade tight end Zach Ertz and the Buffalo Bills being the most logical destination.
It's time for both parties to pull the trigger on a deal.
The Eagles are clearly restarting with a whole new coaching staff, quarterback and revamped receiving corps. Philadelphia already has Dallas Goedert in place at tight end. A trade now will save the team $8.5 million.
On the flip side, the Bills have the salary-cap space to take on Ertz's contract as currently constructed, though the possibility of a restricted deal or extension certainly exists.
The Bills feature one of the league's most talented rosters, yet tight end isn't quite settled. Dawson Knox hasn't developed as expected. Ertz can provide a security blanket for quarterback Josh Allen and improve an already potent passing attack.
Carolina Panthers: Trade for LT Nate Solder
If the season started today, Cameron Erving would be the Carolina Panthers' starting left tackle.
Erving became a first-round bust for the Cleveland Browns, bounced between the Kansas City Chiefs and Dallas Cowboys the last few seasons and primarily played the role of utility lineman. At best, he's a replacement-level performer.
Quality left tackles aren't easy to find, especially this time of year. Maybe the Panthers will go a different route through the trade market. Veteran Nate Solder returns to the field after opting out a year ago. The Giants already have second-year tackles Andrew Thomas and Matt Peart in place.
Solder may not have lived up to his four-year, $62 million contract, but the 33-year-old blindside protector has always been solid, and his base salary is only $3 million.
Considering the Panthers' season hinges on Sam Darnold's development, improving the odds of keeping the quarterback upright should receive top priority.
Chicago Bears: Sign RT Mitchell Schwartz
The Chicago Bears pieced together a stellar draft class this year. Quarterback Justin Fields is the group's crown jewel. As important as Fields' inclusion is, Teven Jenkins' addition is vital, too.
Chicago's staff plans to move Jenkins from right to left tackle, thus making incumbent left tackle Charles Leno Jr. expendable.
The blind side might be settled, but right tackle isn't. Germain Ifedi and Elijah Wilkinson will compete for the spot, unless the team adds another quality tackle.
Mitchell Schwartz was the game's best right tackle before a back ailment derailed his 2020 campaign and required offseason surgery. The Bears can sign Schwartz, let him continue in his recovery, see how the right tackle competition goes and still have an upgrade at the position when the 32-year-old is healthy.
Cincinnati Bengals: Sign OG David DeCastro
David DeCastro may or may not play football this fall.
"I have to get surgery on my ankle a third time," DeCastro told the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette's Joe Starkey. "I tried to fix it last year, but the bone spurs kept coming back. It nagged me pretty bad all last year.
"Gotta see how the surgery goes. But I'd have no problem calling it a day and moving on with my life."
If there's any chance DeCastro plays, the Cincinnati Bengals must do whatever they can to sign the six-time Pro Bowl guard and help keep last year's No. 1 overall pick, Joe Burrow, upright and healthy.
Sure, the Bengals offensive line should be better this fall, but it's still not good enough. A veteran of DeCastro's caliber playing alongside new right tackle Riley Reiff would turn a weakness into a strength. As long as the younger options on the left side play relatively well, the Bengals would finally feature a solid front.
Cleveland Browns: Extend QB Baker Mayfield
The Cleveland Browns should sign fourth-year quarterback Baker Mayfield to a contract extension sooner rather than later.
"The Browns and Baker Mayfield's agents haven't had any substantive talks about his contract extension yet and work on the deal could stretch into October," the Cleveland Plain Dealer's Mary Kay Cabot reported. "But there's no sense of urgency on the part of either side to get it done before training camp or even the start of the season. They both know it's going to happen."
The Browns' guardrails regarding talent retention include "identify and pay early."
An extension is the natural reflection of the organization's belief in the quarterback. Cleveland could save tens of millions of dollars with an early agreement instead of waiting to see how Mayfield performs this fall or how the market will change once Josh Allen and Lamar Jackson receive their inevitable extensions.
Dallas Cowboys: Sign DT Kawann Short
The Dallas Cowboys are almost always linked to any splashy move with the potential to occur. The team isn't in the financial space to make something along those lines happen.
As of now, the Cowboys have $5.8 million in available salary-cap space, but they're already over the projected numbers for the 2022 and '23 campaigns.
So, the team can only make a minor, short-term move to improve this year's squad.
Kawann Short may not be the player he once was. In fact, the defensive lineman played in only five games over the last two seasons because of shoulder issues. But the Cowboys need help along their defensive interior. A year ago, Dallas finished 31st against the run. The team didn't add much to the position.
Short on a one-year, prove-it deal couldn't hurt the team. He may even be able to help.
Denver Broncos: Trade for QB Aaron Rodgers
The entire NFL world would turn upside down if the Green Bay Packers actually traded quarterback Aaron Rodgers.
If it does occur, the Denver Broncos are the logical landing spot. According to KOA Colorado's Benjamin Allbright (h/t Nathan Zegura of 850 ESPN Cleveland), Denver is where Rodgers wants to be.
Obviously, Rodgers didn't attend the Packers' mandatory minicamp, and he's officially a holdout. But the situation runs far deeper than a player embroiled in a contract dispute. Seeds of distrust grew between the franchise quarterback and Green Bay's front office.
The issue is a matter of principle. Green Bay may try to wait out the situation or fully capitalize on Rodgers' value. It's abundantly clear Rodgers won't be with the team for long with his heir apparent, Jordan Love, waiting in the wings.
The Broncos know what it's like to court a high-profile quarterback. They did so with Peyton Manning. In this case, Denver will have to give up multiple high-round draft picks to acquire Rodgers' services. He's worth it.
Detroit Lions: Sign RB Todd Gurley II
The Detroit Lions already flirted with the idea of signing running back Todd Gurley II.
"We have interest in Todd, we do. We're talking with he and his agent," Lions head coach Dan Campbell told reporters. "But I would say this—just because we have interest in him, that does not affect our feeling and our thoughts on both [D'Andre] Swift and Jamaal [Williams]. It does not."
Interest in Gurley should reinforce the fact that Detroit is leaning toward a run-first offense based on the talent found in its backfield and along the offensive front.
That Detroit sports the league's worst wide receiver corps isn't a secret. Instead of trying to make a marginal improvement in that area, the Lions can embrace a new identity. Gurley, who has dealt with knee issues throughout his career, can benefit from playing in rotation with Swift and Williams.
Green Bay Packers: Extend CB Jaire Alexander
Obviously, the Green Bay Packers' decision regarding quarterback Aaron Rodgers will define the franchise for years to come. They could trade him, as proposed earlier, though the team's best option is hoping to find some common ground for the 2021 campaign.
With the thought Rodgers remains on the roster, Green Bay's next step is extending others. Cornerback Jaire Alexander and wide receiver Davante Adams are both due.
Alexander gets the nod based on timing. The defensive back market could reset in the coming months with the Cleveland Browns' Denzel Ward, New England Patriots' J.C. Jackson, Pittsburgh Steelers' Minkah Fitzpatrick and Cincinnati Bengals' Jessie Bates III set to receive extensions in the near future.
Alexander is the game's best cornerback with the highest overall grade last season, per Pro Football Focus. He deserves to be paid as such. But a deal before the season will mitigate the overall expense as others sign new contracts.
Houston Texans: Trade QB Deshaun Watson
The Houston Texans can't let the situation with quarterback Deshaun Watson linger into training camp.
"As we get more information, as we get closer to training camp, we'll try to make the best decision for the Houston Texans, whatever that entails," general manager Nick Caserio said during an interview on Sports Radio 610 (h/t Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio).
Obviously, the Texans would prefer to trade Watson and gain assets in return if the decision is made to move on from the 25-year-old quarterback. However, Watson is being sued by 22 women alleging sexual assault and misconduct.
Maybe more drastic measures will be necessary and the organization will outright release the three-time Pro Bowler.
Either way, a fresh start appears to be the best path forward for the franchise as it starts the rebuilding process.
Indianapolis Colts: Extend LB Darius Leonard
- Need a new starting quarterback. Traded for Carson Wentz. Check.
- Need added pass-rushing help after Justin Houston entered free agency. Drafted Kwity Paye. Check.
- Need to replace Anthony Castonzo at left tackle. Signed Eric Fisher. Check.
The Indianapolis Colts have quietly crossed off each item on their offseason to-do list, successfully addressing each issue:
Currently, the Colts claim one of the league's most complete rosters with the potential to elevate their overall status depending on Wentz's play.
Another checkmark can be added by extending linebacker Darius Leonard.
Leonard is a two-time, first-team All-Pro and the heart of Indianapolis' defense. He amassed 416 total tackles in his first three seasons.
With the most projected salary-cap space for the 2022 campaign, the Colts can get something done with the linebacker before he enters the final season on his rookie deal.
Jacksonville Jaguars: Concentrate on Laviska Shenault Jr. as H-Back
The importance of understanding available talent and how to maximize individuals' ability is critical for a team trying to improve upon last season's league-worst record.
The Jacksonville Jaguars did the right thing by drafting Trevor Lawrence with the first overall pick. The team paired its new quarterback with former Clemson teammate Travis Etienne. This year's 25th overall pick spent rookie minicamp as a wide receiver. Head coach Urban Meyer wanted to see what he can do as an H-back in his system. There's nothing wrong with the approach.
However, a better option might exist in Laviska Shenault Jr.
"He's a guy that's right, in the right position, at that age gap. I love who he is, I love the way he practices, he's been there every day," Meyer told reporters.
Etienne can move back to running back and give the Jaguars two offensive playmakers.
Kansas City Chiefs: Sign Edge Melvin Ingram III
Melvin Ingram III already visited the Kansas City Chiefs this offseason and left without a deal, as the Kansas City Star's Herbie Teope reported.
A visit indicates interest by both parties. A visit that doesn't end in a deal, particularly later in the free-agency process, usually indicates the two sides are far apart on financials. As training camp nears and even begins, the free agent will be more motivated to sign.
The Chiefs aren't up against the salary cap. They don't have the room to overpay, either. Still, Ingram's potential addition could have a drastic effect with 43 sacks in the previous five campaigns before last season's knee injury.
Aside from Frank Clark, who faces a felony charge for illegal possession of a firearm, no other Chiefs edge-defender managed more than three sacks last season.
Las Vegas Raiders: Sign DT Geno Atkins
Surprisingly, the Las Vegas Raiders chose to release Maurice Hurst despite his standing as the team's most consistent defensive lineman over the last three seasons.
Quinton Jefferson signed as a free agent to serve as the 3-technique alongside Johnathan Hankins. Jefferson and Hankins are solid veterans. Solomon Thomas and Darius Philon present some potential. None of these options are better than free-agent defensive tackle Geno Atkins.
A shoulder injury limited Atkins to eight games last season. The Bengals coaching staff changed the defensive tackle's role as well. The eight-time Pro Bowl selection still graded as the league's third-best interior defender, according to Pro Football Focus.
Atkins may not be an every-down lineman anymore. The Raiders don't need him to be. They simply need to be better along the defensive interior while adding more ability to collapse the pocket around opposing quarterbacks.
Los Angeles Chargers: Extend WR Mike Williams
The Los Angeles Chargers offseason has been built around reigning NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year Justin Herbert.
In doing so, the Chargers rebuilt their offensive line. The front office can also take a long-term approach by making sure Herbert has the talent around him to excel for the foreseeable future.
Wide receiver Mike Williams will play under his fifth-year rookie option this fall. Keenan Allen is already under contract through the next four seasons. But he turns 30 next year.
Williams, on the other hand, is 26 years old, and the offense could shift toward him as Herbert's top target.
"As much as this offense will resemble New Orleans, he plays the 'X' and the ball has always kind of found the X receiver in this offense," offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi told reporters. "I think that there will be some natural production that comes his way because of the nature of the offense."
Los Angeles Rams: Sign LB Kwon Alexander
The Los Angeles Rams are all about winning now. The organization forsakes future assets in an attempt to maximize its short-term window.
This offseason, the Rams traded for quarterback Matthew Stafford and gave up two future first-round picks (plus Jared Goff) in return. Los Angeles doesn't have another first-round selection until 2024.
So, immediate help from the draft isn't necessarily forthcoming. Instead, bargain free-agent deals can help.
The Rams built a solid roster, though linebacker remains an issue. The team lacks athleticism and speed at the position.
Kwon Alexander is a potential low-risk, high-reward signing. Alexander dealt with injuries over the last four seasons, including a blown ACL and torn Achilles tendon. But the veteran linebacker is already showing impressive agility in his recovery. A healthy version can help the Rams complete their already-elite defense.
Miami Dolphins: Rework CB Xavien Howard's Current Deal
Xavien Howard isn't happy. He wants a reworked contract reflective of his level of play.
Howard led the league with 10 interceptions last season and became a first-team All-Pro. The cornerback has also earned two Pro Bowl nominations.
But he's making less than Miami Dolphins teammate Byron Jones. The latter has a $16.1 million salary-cap hit this fall—which ranks second behind the New England Patriots' Stephon Gilmore—with $14 million in actual cash spent. In comparison, Howard's numbers are $13.5 and $12.1 million, respectively.
As a result of his displeasure, Howard didn't attend Miami's mandatory minicamp last month.
The Dolphins made a concerted effort to invest in the cornerback position. Howard feels he's deserving of the best deal based on his play. A slight adjustment to Howard's current contract shouldn't be a major issue to make the cornerback happy, even though the Dolphins only have $5.6 million in salary-cap space.
Minnesota Vikings: Extend RT Brian O'Neill
Brian O'Neill is now the anchor of the Minnesota Vikings offensive line.
"Probably the biggest change since I've been here, not having Riley [Reiff] around," O'Neill told reporters. "But in terms of my mentality, I don't think it changes that much. You might have a few more pointers for the young guys, but at the end of the day, it's all about trying to progress myself and have the best season I possibly can and try to help lead this group the best way I can."
Aside from center Garrett Bradbury, the Vikings could have three new starters this fall. Ezra Cleveland will move from right to left guard. First-round rookie Christian Darrisaw will take over at left tackle. Dakota Dozier, Mason Cole and third-round rookie Wyatt Davis will compete to start at right guard.
Considering the right tackle's importance, the organization should lock up its top blocker now since he's on the last year of his rookie deal.
New England Patriots: Trade CB Stephon Gilmore
The New England Patriots and cornerback Stephon Gilmore are heading toward an obvious split. When that will happen is the only question.
Gilmore wants a new contract as he enters the final year of his current deal. The Patriots already listened to offers for his services last season, per ESPN's Dianna Russini. But nothing materialized.
Now, Gilmore is a holdout and doesn't expect to report anytime soon. Interestingly, the 30-year-old has the league's highest salary-cap hit among cornerbacks this fall. NFL accounting is a funny thing, though. Gilmore ranks 25th in actual salary.
By trading the four-time Pro Bowl selection, the Patriots can save $7.7 million. Currently, Gilmore doesn't expect to be traded. However, Bill Belichick is known for moving on from veterans a year too early instead of a year too late. Gilmore would walk next offseason. The Patriots can gain financial flexibility and coveted assets by trading him to the highest bidder.
New Orleans Saints: Name Jameis Winston Starting QB
Taysom Hill isn't an NFL-caliber quarterback. His inability to lead the New Orleans Saints became blatantly obvious last season. The unit became severely limited with the 30-year-old under center.
Hill brings value as a multipurpose threat in multiple sub-packages, whereas Jameis Winston is a traditional option.
Winston isn't perfect by any means. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers decided to move on from the 2015 first overall pick, albeit for Tom Brady. Winston became the first-ever NFL quarterback to throw 30 touchdowns and 30 interceptions in the same season.
Still, the former NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year has the tools to open up the entire Saints playbook. A quarterback competition is nothing but a farce. Winston is clearly the right guy to lead the team in 2021. Let him get all of the first-team reps from the start of training camp.
New York Giants: Sign LB K.J. Wright
K.J. Wright is the perfect Swiss Army knife for any team's defense, yet the soon-to-be 32-year-old linebacker remains unsigned.
The New York Giants could use help at outside linebacker. Lorenzo Carter, who is coming back from a ruptured Achilles tendon, and second-round rookie Azeez Ojulari are the team's top options working off the edge.
Wright isn't a traditional edge-defender, but his versatility can drastically help.
The 10-year veteran can play "Sam" or "Will" backer. He can line up over opposing tight ends and rush off the edge. He's comfortable dropping into space. In fact, Pro Football Focus graded him as the league's 14th-best linebacker last season. Wright wouldn't just help the team's outside linebackers; he can play off the ball as a sub-package option.
The Giants loaded up almost everywhere else this offseason. Linebacker deserves a little more attention.
New York Jets: Sign CB Steven Nelson
Salary-cap space, or lack thereof, prohibits what teams can do at this point in the offseason.
Steven Nelson is a quality cover corner who remains available after the Pittsburgh Steelers surprisingly released him.
Nelson's asking price remains the hang-up regarding his free-agent status. The veteran defensive back reportedly wants a one-year deal in excess of $3 million. While the number isn't exorbitant relative to other cornerback contracts, it's more than a few teams can handle.
The New York Jets aren't counted among those organizations. New York currently holds the league's second-most salary-cap space. Nelson can walk into the Jets building tomorrow and be the best cornerback on the roster while shifting the team's young defensive backs, Bryce Hall and Bless Austin, into less pressured roles.
A potential Nelson deal would be money well spent.
Philadelphia Eagles: Sign CB Brian Poole
The Philadelphia Eagles are one of the teams interested in Steven Nelson but can't afford the veteran cornerback, according to SiriusXM NFL Radio's Adam Caplan (h/t Josh Lynch of Eagles Wire).
Instead, the Eagles are forced to go bargain shopping to address an obvious area of concern.
Brian Poole may not demand as much money on a short-term deal, but he shouldn't be viewed as a consolation prize. Poole has been one of the NFL's most consistent nickel corners throughout his career.
Philadelphia isn't settled at the position since Nickell Robey-Coleman, Jalen Mills and Cre'Von LeBlanc are no longer with the team.
Fourth-round rookie Zech McPhearson will undoubtedly come in and compete against inside receivers, but the Eagles would be smart to add another presence to the group and improve the position's overall depth and quality.
Pittsburgh Steelers: Sign OT Dennis Kelly
The Pittsburgh Steelers shouldn't be comfortable with what they have along the offensive line.
The organization decided to release David DeCastro, but it immediately signed Trai Turner to replace him at right guard. The interior has a little more depth even though center is up in the air.
Tackle is more concerning.
Chukwuma Okorafor will move from right to left tackle, even though he lost to Zach Banner in last year's training-camp competition. Banner started one game before suffering a torn ACL. The Steelers don't really have a quality swing tackle on the roster. Joe Haeg has experience at right tackle, but he can also play guard.
Dennis Kelly started 20 games between right and left tackle over the last two seasons. Plus, the former Tennessee Titan helped pave the way for the league's leading rusher in both of those campaigns. Kelly can give the Steelers quality depth or a possible new starter.
San Francisco 49ers: Release or Trade QB Jimmy Garoppolo
Why postpone the inevitable?
The San Francisco 49ers can't allow a lame-duck quarterback to take reps away from the franchise's future. Trey Lance isn't just the future of 49ers football; he's the present.
"Trey's a good quarterback," tight end George Kittle said during an interview on ESPN's First Take (h/t 49ers Webzone's David Bonilla. "... He's a hell of an athlete. Just being in OTAs with him, he's a guy that wants to learn every single day. He's competitive every single day. He doesn't let mistakes stop him. Nothing snowballs."
San Francisco saves $25 million by cutting or trading Garoppolo between now and the regular season.
More importantly, the veteran's departure will allow Lance to grow naturally with the first-team offense and get all the necessary reps to be ready for his first regular season.
Seattle Seahawks: Extend S Jamal Adams
The Seattle Seahawks know exactly where they stand with three-time Pro Bowl safety Jamal Adams. Head coach Pete Carroll discussed the situation with reporters last month:
"It's been ongoing and it's been amicable throughout. We recognize that he's a fantastic football player. It's a big contract process, but I know he knows he's been treated with a lot of respect, and he's been very respectful towards the club as well. They've been good talks, and just hasn't been able to get settled at this point, but it's coming."
Adams didn't show for mandatory minicamp, though the team excused him for personal reasons, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.
The safety didn't plan to attend anyhow. By paying Adams now, the Seahawks can avoid a rising safety market with Minkah Fitzpatrick and Jessie Bates III also lined up for new deals.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Extend C Ryan Jensen's Deal
Tampa Bay Buccaneers general manager Jason Licht pulled off what looked to be impossible five months ago. The organization re-signed Lavonte David, Shaquil Barrett, Rob Gronkowski, Ndamukong Suh, Leonard Fournette and Antonio Brown. The team placed the franchise tag on Chris Godwin, too. The Buccaneers return all 22 starters from last year's Super Bowl-winning squad.
As the organization moves forward, difficult decisions will be made. Godwin will be a free agent after this season, as will center Ryan Jensen.
For practical purposes, Jensen should get a new deal this offseason. He's arguably the best center in the league right now. But he'll turn 31 before next season. As such, he's not going to demand nearly as much in comparison to Godwin. Nineteen wide receivers make more annually than the league's highest-paid center, and Jensen isn't guaranteed to make $13 million or more per year on his next deal.
Tennessee Titans: Sign Richard Sherman
Richard Sherman knows exactly where he'll sign to play this season, in a manner of speaking.
"I want to get to a team that's competing for a championship, so that's what I'm focused on and waiting for a right opportunity," Sherman said, per Bloomberg's Ritika Gupta.
"When it comes, that's where I'll be."
Legitimate contenders with enough financial flexibility to sign Sherman aren't plentiful.
The Tennessee Titans have both some remaining salary-cap space ($9 million) and a need at cornerback. The team already made a major move by trading for wide receiver Julio Jones. Now, it can look at the other side of the ball.
The Titans signed veteran Janoris Jenkins and drafted Caleb Farley in this year's first round to go with Kristian Fulton. Considering Farley's injury history, another quality addition to the cornerback room would be wise.
Washington Football Team: Extend DL Jonathan Allen
The Washington Football Team is rare because its identity centers on a ferocious defensive front. Jonathan Allen, who became the first of four consecutive first-round defensive line selections, leads the way.
The 2017 17th overall pick will play under his fifth-year option this fall. But Washington should try to avoid going into the season with Allen on the last year of his deal.
The veteran brings a complete skill set. Chase Young may be the crown jewel of Washington's defensive front, but Allen makes the reigning Defensive Rookie of the Year's life much easier. The organization should get a contract extension done and make sure Allen is happy.
"I want to be here," Allen told reporters. "This is where I'm from, this is my hometown. I've always had the goal of playing with one team my whole career. I think I have a great opportunity to do that here."