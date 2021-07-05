1 Move Every NFL Team Should Make Before the 2021 Season Begins

0 of 32

The start of the 2021 NFL season is only two months away, but plenty can still be accomplished before the first week of play.

A general manager's job is never done, since no roster is perfect. Thus, opportunities could still crop up as training camps approach and preseason ensues.

Some significant names remain available in free agency, and the trade market continues to be an option.

Certain business aspects can be squared away as well. Players tend to prefer getting contract extensions or restructures done before games begin.

Every team should be looking at these opportunities to get better in the short and long term.

As such, movement should be coming throughout the league either as a slow trickle or a flood of deals that could reshape the landscape (depending on who is really willing to pull the trigger on a megadeal or two).

Each franchise must have a specific goal in mind with the singular focus of improving.