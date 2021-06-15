Dolphins Rumors: Xavien Howard 'Unhappy' With Contract, Earning Less Than Byron Jones

AP Photo/David Becker

Miami Dolphins cornerback Xavien Howard thinks he deserves more.

According to Barry Jackson, Adam Beasley and Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald, Howard is "unhappy" with his contract and hired agent David Canter this winter in an effort to restructure his deal.

One of his pain points is the fact that he makes less than teammate Byron Jones, who only recorded two interceptions compared to Howard's league-leading 10 in 2020. Howard is set to earn $12.1 million in base salary, while Jones will be paid $14.0 million in 2021.

Earlier on Tuesday, Miami head coach Brian Flores told reporters he wasn't sure if Howard would report to minicamp, noting the cornerback had a "contract situation."

According to the Miami Herald report, the Dolphins were "noncommittal" in negotiations with Canter. An associate of Howard's noted that the corner "could" request a trade.

Flores didn't seem surprised about Howard's absence and indicated that Miami is hoping to work something out with the 2016 second-rounder out of Baylor, who also had 20 pass breakups (first in the NFL) and a career-high 51 combined tackles last season.

"We obviously had a lot of talks and will continue to have those and keep those internal," Flores said. "We love X. He’s very productive. He’s a team player. He’s an important player on this team. Unique situation. We want to keep him here."

Video Play Button Videos you might like

He's not the only cornerback who is disappointed with his contract. New England Patriots star Stephon Gilmore, the 2019 Defensive Player of the Year, hasn't appeared at minicamp as he hopes to earn a raise on his $7 million base salary in 2021.