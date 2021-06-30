Wimbledon 2021: Novak Djokovic's Straight-Sets Win Headlines Wednesday Results

Pool/Getty Images

Novak Djokovic did not face any issues getting into the Wimbledon third round on Wednesday.

The top-seeded Serbian cruised in straight sets to remain on schedule at a tournament where most of the players are catching up after Monday's postponements.

The first round was finally completed on Wednesday, while second-round matches began at the same time.

Djokovic, Andrey Rublev and Diego Schwartzman can rest easy until Friday after earning victories in the top half of the men's singles bracket.

The results were much more chaotic in the women's singles draw, as Sofia Kenin, Bianca Andreescu and Belinda Bencic were added to the list of five top-10 seeds to be eliminated.

No. 3 seed Elina Svitolina almost joined them, but she recovered to take her opening contest in three sets.

After three days, 12 seeded women have been eliminated from the draw. Eleven seeded men have been knocked out as well.

Men's Singles

First Round

No. 7 Matteo Berretini def. Guido Pella, 6-4, 3-6, 6-4, 6-0

Sam Querrey def. No. 11 Pablo Carreno Busta, 7-6 (8-6), 6-4, 7-5

Jordan Thompson def. No. 12 Casper Ruud, 7-6 (8-6), 7-6 (7-3), 2-6, 2-6, 6-2

No. 13 Gael Monfils def. Christopher O'Connell 4-6, 6-2, 7-6 (7-5), 4-6, 6-4

No. 16 Felix Auger-Aliassime def. Thiago Monteiro, 6-3, 6-3, 6-3

No. 17 Cristian Garin def. Bernabe Zapata Miralles, 6-7 (6-8), 6-3, 3-6, 6-3, 6-2

No. 18 Grigor Dimitrov def. Fernando Verdasco, 3-6, 6-3, 6-4, 6-4

Jeremy Chardy def. No. 20 Aslan Karatsev, 7-6 (7-4), 7-6 (8-6), 6-3

Nick Kyrgios def. No. 21 Ugo Humbert, 6-4, 4-6, 3-6, 6-1, 9-7

No. 23 Lorenzo Sonego def. Pedro Sousa, 6-2, 7-5, 6-0

Yoshihito Nishioka def. No. 28 John Isner, 7-6 (7-5), 2-6, 6-3, 6-7 (3-7), 6-4

No. 29 Cameron Norrie def. Lucas Pouille, 6-7 (6-8), 7-5, 6-2, 7-5

No. 31 Taylor Fritz def. Brandon Nakashima, 7-5, 3-6, 6-4, 7-5

No. 32 Marin Cilic def. Salvatore Caruso, 7-6 (7-5), 7-6, 6-1

Second Round

No. 1 Novak Djokovic def. Kevin Anderson, 6-3, 6-3, 6-3

No. 5 Andrey Rublev def. Lloyd Harris, 6-1, 6-2, 7-5

No. 9 Diego Schwartzman def. Liam Broady, 4-6, 6-2, 6-1, 6-4

No. 22 Dan Evans def. Dusan Lajovic, 6-3, 6-3, 6-4

No. 25 Karen Khachanov def. Egor Gerasimov, 6-1, 7-6 (7-3), 6-3

No. 26 Fabio Fognini def. Laslo Djere, 6-3, 6-4, 0-6, 6-4

Djokovic has now won six consecutive sets in London after he fell in his opening set to Jack Draper on Monday.

The men's top seed did not allow Kevin Anderson to threaten his position in the third round, as he won 85 percent of the points on his first serve.

Anderson committed 20 more unforced errors than Djokovic and failed to break the Serbian on any service game.

The path to the Wimbledon crown remains easy for Djokovic in the third round. He will take on American qualifier Denis Kudla, who won an unseeded battle with Andreas Seppi in straight sets.

After the third round, Djokovic's run to the final will get tougher. Gael Monfils, Schwartzman and Rublev are still alive as the seeded players in the first two sections of the men's draw.

Rublev turned in one of the fastest victories of the day by beating Lloyd Harris in one hour and 22 minutes in straight sets.

At the moment, Rublev is aligned in the only seeded third-round matchup in the top half of the draw. He faces 26th-seeded Italian Fabio Fognini on Friday.

Americans Sebastian Korda and Frances Tiafoe have chances to spring upsets in the third round after they both won in straight sets in their respective second-round tilts.

Sam Querrey and Taylor Fritz added to the American haul of wins in the men's draw by triumphing in the first round. Querrey knocked out No. 11 seed Pablo Carreno Busta in straight sets.

Carreno Busta, Casper Ruud, Aslan Karatsev and John Isner all failed to get out of the first round on Wednesday.

Roger Federer, Daniil Medvedev and Alexander Zverev will be among the seeded players on court on Thursday as the tournament works back to its scheduled pace.

Women's Singles

First Round

No. 3 Elina Svitolina def. Alison Van Uytvanck, 6-2, 2-6, 6-3

Alize Cornet def. No. 5 Bianca Andreescu, 6-2, 6-1

Kaja Juvan def. No. 9 Belinda Bencic, 6-3, 6-3

No. 16 Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova def. Ana Bogdan, 6-2, 6-2

No. 19 Karolina Muchova def. Shuai Zhang, 6-3, 6-3

Marketa Vondrousova def. No. 24 Anett Kontaveit, 2-6, 6-4, 6-2

No. 30 Paula Badosa def. Aliona Bolsova, 6-2, 5-7, 6-2

No. 31 Daria Kasatkina def. Patricia Maria Tig, 6-0, 3-6, 6-3

Second Round

No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka def. Katie Boulter, 4-6, 6-3, 6-3

Madison Brengle def. No. 4 Sofia Kenin, 6-2, 6-4

No. 7 Iga Swiatek def. Vera Zvonareva, 6-1, 6-3

No. 8 Karolina Pliskova def. Donna Vekic, 6-2, 6-2

No. 11 Garbine Muguruza def. Lesley Pattinama Kerkove, 6-1, 6-4

No. 12 Victoria Azarenka def. Kateryna Kozlova, 6-1, 6-3

No. 13 Elise Mertens def. Lin Zhu, 6-2, 6-0

No. 18 Elena Rybakina def. Claire Liu, 6-4, 6-4

No. 21 Ons Jabeur def. Venus Williams, 7-5, 6-0

Liudmila Samsonova def. No. 22 Jessica Pegula, 6-4, 3-6, 6-3

No. 23 Madison Keys def. Lauren Davis, 6-1, 6-4

Irina-Camelia Begu def. No. 26 Petra Martic, 7-5, 6-7 (7-9), 6-3

Maria Camila Osorio Serrano def. No. 32 Ekaterina Alexandrova, 7-5, 6-2

Wednesday's results will make you rip up and shred to pieces the bracket predictions you made prior to the tournament.

The losses by Bencic, Kenin and Andreescu blew open parts of the bracket to allow some unseeded women to make deep runs in London.

Andreescu's loss was the most startling of the three, as she failed to put up a fight in two sets against Alize Cornet.

The 2019 U.S. Open champion has a single win at the season's three majors. She was also bounced in the first round of the French Open.

Kenin has gone through some struggles as well in 2020. She suffered her second exit in the second round at a major this season. She was knocked out in straight sets by fellow American Madison Brengle.

The fourth-seeded American, who made two major finals and won one in 2020, has not made it past the fourth round at a Grand Slam this season.

Bencic went out in two sets as well at the hands of Kaja Juvan. She has not made it out of the third round at a Grand Slam event in 2021.

Bencic's loss leaves Coco Gauff as the highest-seeded woman in that part of the draw. Serena Williams was in that section as well. She exited with an injury retirement on Tuesday.

Only one of the eight sections in the women's draw has all four seeds still alive. That portion is headlined by Svitolina, who needed a third set to close out Alison Van Uytvanck.

Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, Karolina Muchova and Paula Badosa remain active in that portion. Pavlyuchenkova and Badosa made the final eight at Roland Garros a few weeks ago.

Statistics obtained from Wimbledon.com.