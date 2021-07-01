B/R MLB Community: Grading Fan Trade Proposals 1 Month from 2021 Deadline

1 of 10

Nick Wass/Associated Press

To LAD: SP Max Scherzer

To WAS: C Keibert Ruiz, SP Tony Gonsolin

User: @Noah_Beast10

First and foremost, it's doubtful the Washington Nationals are going to sell.

The NL East is wide-open, and they have gone 13-3 in their last 16 games to climb from fifth to second in the division standings and above .500 on the year.

They're more likely to add an arm next month than subtract their ace and future Hall of Famer.

There's also the matter of Scherzer's 10-and-5 no-trade rights. There has been some indication that he would only approve a trade if it were accompanied by an extension as he plays out the final season of a seven-year deal.

Does a Dodgers team with a lot of money on the books and fast-approaching extension needs for Walker Buehler, Cody Bellinger and others really want to commit to the 36-year-old beyond this year?

Keibert Ruiz has become a valuable spare part with the emergence of Will Smith, but trading Tony Gonsolin also feels like a mistake. The 27-year-old is controllable through the 2026 season, and he has a 2.62 ERA and 1.00 WHIP in 99.2 career innings in the big leagues.

Is the upgrade from Gonsolin to Scherzer really worth giving up those five years of control?

This feels like a trade for the sake of making a trade for the Dodgers.

Grade: D