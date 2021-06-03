B/R MLB Community: Grading Fan Trade Proposals 2 Months from 2021 Deadline

10 of 10

Gene J. Puskar/Associated Press

To SF: IF/OF Kris Bryant

To CHC: OF Hunter Bishop, SP Seth Corry, 3B Luis Toribio

User: @striplingwarrior



I'm not sold on the idea of the first-place Chicago Cubs trading Kris Bryant, even with free agency looming this offseason. But if he is made available, this was by far the most realistic trade proposal I saw.

With the versatility to play both corner infield spots and all three outfield positions, Bryant could be used all over the field for the Giants similar to the way the Cubs are deploying him this year.

In return, the Cubs would be adding three potential top-tier prospects to a top-heavy farm system lacking in quality depth.

Outfielder Hunter Bishop was the No. 10 overall pick in the 2019 draft after hitting .342/.479/.748 with 22 home runs during his junior season at Arizona State. He has the athleticism to stick in center field defensively and the power to profile at a corner spot.

Left-hander Seth Corry was one of the breakout prospects of 2019 when he posted a 1.76 ERA, 1.07 WHIP and 172 strikeouts in 122.2 innings at Single-A. The 22-year-old still has work to do refining his command, evidenced by his 21 walks in 19 innings this year, but he would immediately slot behind Brailyn Marquez as the second-best pitching prospect in the Cubs system.

Third baseman Luis Toribio hit .296/.433/.454 with 22 extra-base hits in 247 plate appearances in his stateside debut in 2019, and he has been lauded for his elite exit velocity and consistent hard contact.

All three of those players could crack leaguewide top-100 prospect lists in the future, but it also doesn't gut the farm system of a Giants team building toward something bigger.

Grade: A (if a Bryant trade is available)

All stats courtesy of Baseball Reference and FanGraphs.